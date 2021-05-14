Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of a proactive, deadline-driven and innovative thinking Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer is sought by a dynamic Financial Services Provider to join its team. Your core role will be to deliver Dynamics 365 configuration, custom development, integration code, and data migration scripts. You will also be expected to perform full lifecycle development efforts based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 / CRM, Canvas or Model Driven frameworks. You will require 5 years Dynamics 365 development & configuration experience, strong C#.Net, JavaScript, JSON, SQL Server and writing SQL queries, Windows & Web Service, Power Platform, PowerApps, Power BI & Flow, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio, GitHub/TFS, SSIS, Kanban/Scrum/SDLC.DUTIES:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM development, configuration and custom code.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 development (custom code plug-ins, entities, forms, workflows, business process flows, web resources).

Develop plugins and integration points.

Configure web portal solution using The Portal Connector.

SharePoint Online integration of Dynamics.

Collaborate with network engineers on CRM architecture and installation.

Research and analyse requirements to recommend solutions.

Collaborate with Clients to ensure a successful implementation.

Debug and problem solve existing CRM 365 workflow and process flow issues.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12/Matric.

A Degree or recognised Diploma in Programming/Information Systems.

Experience/Skills

At least 5 years experience in Dynamics 365 development and configuration.

Strong work experience in C# and .NET including JavaScript and JSON.

Work experience in SQL Server and writing SQL queries.

Plug-in, Windows Service and Web Service.

Experience with Power Platform, PowerApps, Power BI and Flow.

Working experience of Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform.

Knowledge of using Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, source control (GitHub/TFS).

Familiarity with Data Export Service such as SSIS.

Strong understanding of and ability to configure security groups, roles and teams.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming.

Familiar with SDLC/Kanban/Scrum methodologies and working in an agile development environment.

Experience in troubleshooting and resolving program issues.

Basic accounting understanding.

Proven technical competency in similar role.

Good communication and technical documentation skills.

Diagnostic ability.

Troubleshooting.

Must be able to read, write and speak fluently in English.

Overtime may be required.

Advantageous

Knowledge of Trust and Beneficiary fund environment.

Reading, writing and speaking in other languages other than English will be a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem solving skills.

Analytical ability.

Flexibility is required to independently work with others in a wide variety of circumstances.

High level of integrity: Ability to keep things confidential will be crucial.

Sound organisational and time management skills.

Can work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Sound interpersonal skills able to act with tact and discretion.

Reliable.

Effective time management.

Motivated.

Internal customer-focused orientation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position