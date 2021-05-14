Senior Project Manager at SVA International

A subsidiary of GIBB, SVA International is looking for a talented and ambitious new staff with proven abilities and a commitment to excellence. We currently have a vacancy available for a Senior Project Manager at our Johannesburg office.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Managing project work streams, including clients, internal SVA staff, consultants, contractors, service providers;

Managing the Johannesburg Project Management division and report to the line manager,

Good network skills as part of the business development of the business,

Conflict management, motivation, leadership, and the promotion and maintenance of good communication;

Coordinating & monitoring procurement of goods and services;

Develop programs and define target date requirements for work streams;

Co-ordinate and expedite the design and specifications in line with set targets;

Manage, monitor and report progress of the works against an approved program;

Maintain comprehensive administrative record keeping regime, including the preparation of general reports, minutes of meetings, project programs, procurement tracking, photographs, progress reports and communication plans;

Principal Agent function which includes inspections and regular reports, recommendations and remedial measures, as well as evaluations in respect of client expectations;

Proactively identify potential project delays;

Develop, maintain and report against a risk register developed for the project;

Identify mitigating / preventative / remedial solutions to risks and/or delays;

Manage works within project budgets;

Implement change control systems and manage contract amendments and costs;

Manage compliance with contract conditions and payments;

General management with regard to, inter alia, the identification of risk aspects, the application of Occupational Health & Safety requirements, the National Building Standards, as well as policies and procedures of the Client;

Relationship management, including the promotion and maintenance of good working relations and partnerships with clients, consultants, contractors and suppliers, as well as promoting the image of Project Management, both internally and externally;

Co-ordinate inspections and issue of lists for close out of project;

Close out project by expediting final account and documents, e.g. maintenance manuals / technical documentation / as-built drawings & information / guarantees / warranties, etc.

Job Requirements:

A recognized Degree or National Diploma in the construction / built environment,

At least 10 years’ relevant experience in a project / construction management capacity on building projects with a minimum value of R 100 million

Be professionally registered with the South African Council for the Project & Construction Management Professions

.

Needs to have a good technical knowledge of the building design and construction industry;

Good management skills;

Good business development skills,

A good understanding of Built Environment forms of contract, e.g.: JBCC, GCC, NEC, FIDIC

Desire to take ownership of project work streams;

Desire to manage successful projects that achieve the required criteria of time, cost and quality;

Ability to build and maintain excellent interpersonal relations with colleagues, clients and other role-players;

Ability to motivate colleagues, provide advice, show leadership and inspire to better service delivery;

Ability to perform within a team;

Ability to function under pressure;

Computer proficiency in MS Office & MS Project (Or similar programming software) or willingness to learn;

Proven communicative skills in English;

A valid Code B driver’s licence.

General:

Relevant Employment Equity regulations are applicable.

The position will have a 3 month probation period.

Employment packages are all negotiable and competitive.

Some travelling will be required.

Desired Skills:

construction / built environment

PMP

(SACPCMP) as a Professional Construction Project Manager

JBCC GCC NEC FIDIC

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

Learn more/Apply for this position