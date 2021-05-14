Senior SAP Data Volume Management Administrator

Position Purpose:

In the role of Senior SAP Data Volume Management Administrator, you will be accountable for managing activities related to archiving and SAP data volume management.

Your deep specialized SAP Basis ERP, BW and CAR knowledge, combined with experience in Applications Operations, Business Processes and Process Integration, will be a key success factor in the delivery of ongoing archiving related activities.

Core to this role is continuously reviewing and monitoring the database to ensure high quality data volume management in the SAP environment.

You will work closely with a cross-functional team of technical, functional and business stakeholders to produce archiving solutions aligned to business and legal requirements.

The team will look to you to build and maintain a robust, efficient and cost-effective SAP database for business units.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 with extensive, relevant and demonstrable job-related experience as described below including but not limited to SAP Basis ERP, BW and CAR (essential)

Diploma or degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (preferred)

Experience:

3-5 years experience as SAP Basis Administrator, SAP Basis Consultant, SAP Archiving Consultant, SAP Data Archiving Consultant, with practical experience in Applications Operations, Business Processes and Process Integration or similar role (essential)

Demonstrable experience in SAP Basis ERP, BW and CAR (essential)

Job objectives:

Manage and coordinate all data reduction, archiving implementation, and destruction-related activities with business stakeholders, SAP technical and functional support teams.

In collaboration with SAP technical and functional support teams and business stakeholders, document and coordinate sign off activities.

Analyze critical data at object level.

Create archiving objects. Liaise with SAP technical and functional support teams and business stakeholders to identify housekeeping activities.

Customize and produce technical archiving solutions, adhering to business and legal requirements.

Configure archived data viewing functionality and activate archive information structures.

Schedule, perform and monitor periodic data archiving runs. Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements, proactively anticipate potential roadblocks and take corrective action to keep the deliverables on track.

Continuously review and monitor the database and table growth to ensure alignment with business processes.

Test new storage system migration, and propose recommendations for improvements.

Upgrade archiving and storage testing accordingly.

Where relevant, support with the training of new users on archive documentation retrieval.

Work within the framework of Agile methodologies and/or other agreed cross-functional team ways of working.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders.

Act as an SAP knowledge resource for functional teams and provide knowledge transfer to team members as necessary.

Remain abreast of and understand current trends in Information Technology, and specific current and future technologies.

Continuously make recommendations to improve effectiveness.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

