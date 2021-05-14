Site Reliability Manager

Objectives:
To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems. The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.
Minimum Education:
- Relevant Degree in IT
Key Result Areas:
Operational excellence & Technology execution
Incident response & Service and IT governance
Research & Compliance
Desired Skills:
- DevOps expert
- Full-stack developer
- DevOps Engineering
- JSON- and SOAP-based
- Windows Server and Linux
- Java
- Technology execution
Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree