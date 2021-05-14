Site Reliability Manager

May 14, 2021

Objectives:

To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems. The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.

Minimum Education:

  • Relevant Degree in IT

Key Result Areas:

Operational excellence & Technology execution
Incident response & Service and IT governance
Research & Compliance

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps expert
  • Full-stack developer
  • DevOps Engineering
  • JSON- and SOAP-based
  • Windows Server and Linux
  • Java
  • Technology execution

Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

