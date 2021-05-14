Site Reliability Manager

Objectives:

To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems. The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.

Minimum Education:

Relevant Degree in IT

Key Result Areas:

Operational excellence & Technology execution

Incident response & Service and IT governance

Research & Compliance

Desired Skills:

DevOps expert

Full-stack developer

DevOps Engineering

JSON- and SOAP-based

Windows Server and Linux

Java

Technology execution

Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

