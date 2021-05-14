Skills Project Administrator at Dananda Talent

The successful incumbent will be responsible, however not limited to the following deliverables:

Duties and Key Responsibilities:

Manage learner registration both internally and externally on MIS

Pre programme administration – Venue bookings; function sheets; assist in the compilation of students guidelines, prepare learning material.

Managing learner assessment uploads on MIS

Administer Seta verification

Provide support to students on all administrative needs during the course of the qualification which includes providing academic records, login details, attending to queries and giving the student the required support up until programme completion

Ensuring the post-training quality assurance process, i.e. assessment / moderation / verification / uploading / certification, within approved timeframes in such a way that meets specific quality criteria, and reporting thereon

Applicant must have the following:

Qualifications

Matric

Relevant Diploma or Degree

Facilitator/Assessor/ Moderator certificate will be an added advantage

At least 2years experience in a similar role

Working knowledge of SETA MIS system

Key Qualities

Must be a team player

Good communication skills

Computer literacy

Good reporting skills

Willing to work overtime

Must be proactive

Undertake other relevant duties and responsibilities, appropriate to the grade, as may be determined from time to time by executive management

Applications close on the : 24th of May 2021, COB

If you are interested in applying for the vacancy, or would like to know more about it, kindly forward your resume to [Email Address Removed] with reference to the position title.

Should you not hear from us by close of business on the 4th of June 2021, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Administrative Duties

Support Project Management

SETA MIS System

Planning Administration

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

Based in Sandton

