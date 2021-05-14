Skills Project Administrator at Dananda Talent

The successful incumbent will be responsible, however not limited to the following deliverables:
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
- Manage learner registration both internally and externally on MIS
- Pre programme administration – Venue bookings; function sheets; assist in the compilation of students guidelines, prepare learning material.
- Managing learner assessment uploads on MIS
- Administer Seta verification
- Provide support to students on all administrative needs during the course of the qualification which includes providing academic records, login details, attending to queries and giving the student the required support up until programme completion
- Ensuring the post-training quality assurance process, i.e. assessment / moderation / verification / uploading / certification, within approved timeframes in such a way that meets specific quality criteria, and reporting thereon
Applicant must have the following:
Qualifications
- Matric
- Relevant Diploma or Degree
- Facilitator/Assessor/ Moderator certificate will be an added advantage
- At least 2years experience in a similar role
- Working knowledge of SETA MIS system
Key Qualities
- Must be a team player
- Good communication skills
- Computer literacy
- Good reporting skills
- Willing to work overtime
- Must be proactive
- Undertake other relevant duties and responsibilities, appropriate to the grade, as may be determined from time to time by executive management
Applications close on the : 24th of May 2021, COB
If you are interested in applying for the vacancy, or would like to know more about it, kindly forward your resume to [Email Address Removed] with reference to the position title.
Should you not hear from us by close of business on the 4th of June 2021, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
