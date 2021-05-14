Solution Architect â€“ Networks

Position Purpose:

As a recognized networks authority, the Solution Architect collaborates in network architecture standards & controls and creates the architecture for the target environments to deliver network architectures into the company head office, stores, DC and other operational environments.

Extensive subject matter knowledge of network architecture and design is essential.

The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect.

Qualifications:

CompTIA A+, at least CCNP Enterprise or similar network certification

Experience:

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer.

5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC).

5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies.

3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise.

3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the network architecture framework and modeling standards.

Define a structured network architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for network architectures and designs.

Ensure that the network architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in network architecture and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level network architecture models that enable specific network and infrastructure requirements.

Analyze the inputs and outputs of requirements and create related network architectures and designs for the baseline (as is) and target (to be) solution architectures.

Define network architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on network architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing network architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure network security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

