Solution Architect â€“ Networks

Position Purpose:
- As a recognized networks authority, the Solution Architect collaborates in network architecture standards & controls and creates the architecture for the target environments to deliver network architectures into the company head office, stores, DC and other operational environments.
- Extensive subject matter knowledge of network architecture and design is essential.
- The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect.
Qualifications:
- CompTIA A+, at least CCNP Enterprise or similar network certification
Experience:
- 10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.
- 5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer.
- 5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC).
- 5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies.
- 3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise.
- 3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)
- 2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.
Job objectives:
Define and continuously improve the network architecture framework and modeling standards.
- Define a structured network architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.
- Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for network architectures and designs.
- Ensure that the network architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.
- Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in network architecture and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.
Define and create solution level network architecture models that enable specific network and infrastructure requirements.
- Analyze the inputs and outputs of requirements and create related network architectures and designs for the baseline (as is) and target (to be) solution architectures.
- Define network architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.
- Perform quality assurance checks on network architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.
- Perform quality checks on existing network architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.
- Ensure network security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful