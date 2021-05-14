Solution Architect â€“ Networks

May 14, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • As a recognized networks authority, the Solution Architect collaborates in network architecture standards & controls and creates the architecture for the target environments to deliver network architectures into the company head office, stores, DC and other operational environments.
  • Extensive subject matter knowledge of network architecture and design is essential.
  • The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect.

Qualifications:

  • CompTIA A+, at least CCNP Enterprise or similar network certification

Experience:

  • 10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.
  • 5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer.
  • 5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC).
  • 5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies.
  • 3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise.
  • 3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)
  • 2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the network architecture framework and modeling standards.

  • Define a structured network architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.
  • Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for network architectures and designs.
  • Ensure that the network architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.
  • Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in network architecture and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level network architecture models that enable specific network and infrastructure requirements.

  • Analyze the inputs and outputs of requirements and create related network architectures and designs for the baseline (as is) and target (to be) solution architectures.
  • Define network architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.
  • Perform quality assurance checks on network architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.
  • Perform quality checks on existing network architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.
  • Ensure network security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

