Solutions Architect at Momentum

Main job purpose
Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.
Outputs
INTERNAL PROCESS
- Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
- Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.
- Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.
- Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
- Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.
- Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.
- Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.
- Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.
- Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.
- Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.
- Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.
- Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.
- Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
- Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.
- Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.
- Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.
CLIENT
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.
- Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
PEOPLE
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.
FINANCE
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
- Ensure that efficiency and productivity measures are implemented and monitored in order to ensure that client value and shareholder value are delivered over all time horizons.
- Contract and maintain supplier relationships as per the procurement requirements of Momentum Metropolitan.
Job requirements
- Relevant qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent – Essential
On-the-job training/qualifications:
- TOGAF qualification – Desirable
- Archimate qualification – Desirable
- Domain Driven Design qualification – Desirable
- UML qualification – Desirable
- Software Engineering qualification – Desirable
Knowledge
- Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)
- Exposure to development environment software
- Knowledge of object or component oriented design / development software
- Knowledge of operating system software
- Knowledge of business process modelling and design
- Knowledge of web platform development software
- Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools
- Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)
- Development and design knowledge in relevant languages and platforms used by the business area
- Exposure to unified modelling language (UML)
- Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices
- Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders
- Knowledge of application servers
- Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware
Skills
- Communications skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Influence and persuading
- Analytical skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Critical thinking
Experience:
- 8-10 years’ of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential)
- At least 4 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential)
- Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies (essential)
Desired Skills:
- Solution Implementation
- Integration Architecture
- Solution Architecture
- IT Solution Devlivery
- Solutions designer
- Solutions Development
- Software development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture