Specialist: Investment Analyst at Liberty Group Limited

May 14, 2021

Purpose

To provide specialist advise & support in the collection & analysis of investment information that enables decision making & provide a sound basis for recommendation formulation, through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs.

Minimum Experience

2 – 3 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Mathematical Sciences

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

  • Collect and collate information into a usable format in order to provide information related to the development of investment ideas.
  • Analyse the performance of companies in order to advise fund managers and or clients on potential investments.
  • Ensure effective implementation and execution of investment activities and initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the investment process.
  • Contribute to the investment reporting and analytics process for investment teams and support the marketing and client service teams with data requests.
  • Advise on investment accounting and business processes, so that these requirements can be translated to provide better access and data for the user.
  • Accountable for the execution of specialised work including the improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures.
  • Proactively solves problems, determines root-cause and applies solutions in line with guidelines and providing the necessary information to solve problems related to area of specialisation.
  • Plan for own task execution and advises on improvements related to area of specialisation.

Customer

  • Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to provide specialist support and guidance.

Finance

  • Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage related to the area of specialisation.

Learning and Growth

  • Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

  • Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

  • Investment Research (Intermediate)
  • Research and Information Gathering (Basic)
  • Investment Management (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

  • Persuading and Influencing (Basic)
  • Professional/Technical learning (Basic)
  • Analytical Thinking (Proficient)
  • Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)
  • Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)
  • Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)
  • Communicating with Impact (Basic)
  • Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)
  • Customer Orientation (Basic)

