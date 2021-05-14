Study Coordinator (PHRU)

A Study Coordinator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts
Main purpose of the job
- To administer, maintain and coordinate the logistical aspects of clinical trials according to Good Clinical Practice, study protocol, and Standard Operating Procedures and to act as a pivotal point of contact for the clinical trial team and Sponsors
Key performance areas
- Assist the Principal Investigator and study team in the day-to-day running of the research site
- Must ensure they have good knowledge of the protocols, standard operating procedures, and study-specific procedures
- Ensure site has adequate study supplies
- Ensure all study equipment is calibrated as per requirements
- Ensure appropriate specimen handling
- Implement, evaluate and supervise strategies to maximize recruitment and retention
- Manage participant schedules in accordance with study protocols
- Ensure the site’s investigator files are up to date and maintained according to sponsor and regulatory requirements
- Ensure availability of study documents and tools to facilitate accurate data collection
- Participate in and oversee site activities that ensure data integrity
- Conduct protocol and site required training and ensure all site staff have been trained appropriately and are updated with any new information
- Liaise with the PHRU regulatory department in ensuring adherence and compliance to regulatory requirements in all active site activities
- Liaise with the Sponsor, Laboratory, Pharmacy, external monitoring contractors and other stakeholders such as the DoH
- Prepare and submit reports to the relevant sponsors, donors, collaborators, regulatory authorities, and other relevant stakeholders in a timely fashion
- Ensure that the contractual documents required for study implementation are in place and valid
- Employ financial acumen in areas including budgeting and expenditure
Required minimum education and training
- Minimum 2 years experience in a clinical research environment
- Prior experience as a study coordinator or project coordinator would be an advantage
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Current good clinical practice (GCP) certification
- Computer literacy competence in MS Word and Excel essential
- Good planning, organizing, and delegation skills
- Able to exercise discretion and independent decision making
- Pays attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund