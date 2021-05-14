Tax Administrator at Headhunters

It’s time to show off your technical skills as an experienced Tax Administrator with one of Port Elizabeth’s leading financial services firms. An awesome opportunity awaits.

Only PE candidates will be considered.

Requirements:

The Tax Administrator will assume responsibility for all tax query resolutions, tax reporting, risk mitigation, quality review of communications as well as ensure the continued compliance with tax legislations.

Tertiary qualification with 3 years experience in a similar role.

Additional qualification in tax is advantageous.

Solid knowledge of tax legislation.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

