Unit Manager Group Resource Estimation & Reporting at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 27 May 2021.

Visualisation and technical scrutiny of Resource Models and Estimates in support of Group Technical activities. Geological modelling and Resources estimation of selected assets as required.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Geology, geostatics or mining related field.

Be a Competent person (SAMREC) in more than one commodity/ geological setting, with a preference of Au, PGMs and base metals.

Have at least 10 years’ experience in related role, of which 5 years should have been at a management level.

Have experience in mining operations, exploration and project management.

Have expert level proficiency in a range of geological modelling software packages, such as Datamine and Vulcan and the use of Supervisor.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Have a clear security screening record.

Have a sound knowledge of a variety of mining methods.

Have a sound knowledge of the technical services function and the cross-functioning between services and operations.

Have the ability to extract, analyse and interpret data.

Have the ability to represent and present data.

Have good report writing skills.

Have a good understanding of cross-discipline integration.

Have excellent understanding of resource classification criteria.

Have knowledge of geological Mineral Resource estimation and management methodologies.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Have [URL Removed] with specialization in Geostatics and/or Resource Estimation.

Key responsibilities include:

Visualisation and technical scrutiny of Resource Models and Estimates in support of Group Technical activities.

Geological modelling and Resources estimation of selected assets as required.

Conduct Technical reviews as directed to ensure that resource estimations are accurate, reliable and compliant to protocol and best practice.

Assist with instilling group-wide best practice in Geological modelling and Resource estimation.

Conduct new technology research and implementation in the fields of resource estimation, metal accounting, reconciliation and digitization.

Assist the VP Commercial Geology with the design, coordination and compilation of the annual R&R statutory reporting.

Partake in technical reviews and audits to monitor the reporting standards against existing code of practices.

Stay abreast of International Reporting codes in all countries of operations.

Project management of selected, geology related activities, including exploration activities and tenement management.

Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organization and externally at all levels and cross-functional.

Assist in managing the finances of the department to achieve Organisational objectives, where required.

Maintain and comply with the SHE standards within the work environment.

Focus on safety and health as well as operational excellence.

Desired Skills:

SAMREC

Geology / Commodity

PGMs

Base Metals

Mining Operations

Exploration

Geological modelling

Datamine

Vulcan

SACNASP

ECSA

SAGS

SAGC

Resource Estimation

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

