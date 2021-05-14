Vulnerability Management Specialist

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client strives to create a pleasant and approachable environment for their employees. They have the proven ability to reshape their industry while implementing a passionate entrepreneurial attitude. They are known to have fantastic people, great flexibility, and benefits.

Skills & Experience:

2 to 3 years+ in a Vulnerability Management position in an established Service Provider or Corporate

Proficiency with Windows and Linux systems

Experience with Qualys or Tenable

Strong fundamental knowledge and understanding of current security vulnerabilities, attack vectors, industry technologies, trends, and techniques.

Good understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK framework

Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

MITRE

ATT&CK

Qualys

Tenable

