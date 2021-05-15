Customer Support Manager

Engineering degree with more than 5 years experience and experience in a team lead role.

Desired Skills:

Solid experience in Technical Customer Support Management leading a support team . Must be a graduate with remote desktop support experience ( applications that run on Linux and /or Windows)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Industrial IoT firm providing AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions for the Mining and Mineral processing industry is looking for a Customer Success Manager.

Learn more/Apply for this position