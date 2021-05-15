DIVISIONAL MANAGER: INVESTMENT FINANCE: EL

The Divisional Manager: Investment Finance will be responsible for the achievement of the division and business unit goals through planning, organising, leading and providing guidance to the Investment Finance team. This will include ensuring operational and service excellence.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Work closely with Executive: Business Finance in defining divisional goals.

Ensure the alignment of divisional goals to the business unit and corporate strategy.

Develop divisional policies and procedures and ensure adherence in their implementation.

Establish the evaluation process for measuring progress against goals, for both the team and individuals.

Prepare regular divisional reports on progress against goals and strategies.

Provide guidance and direction on daily activities, and monitor their delivery by the team.

Manage communication and interdepartmental relationships and cooperation.

Build and manage internal and external relationships.

Provide leadership in the execution of complex investment matters for the division.

Develop and monitor the division’s annual budget, and provide recovery statistics in line with budgetary expenses.

Oversee the financial well-being of the division by analysing cost effectiveness.

Implement controls of the usage and adherence on the budget particularly on procurement.

Prepare, submit and justify any unusual or unexpected expenses.

Adhere to procurement policies and procedures.

Provide input into Executive reports and EXCO presentations.

Continuously innovate and improve processes within the division.

Ensure compliance to corporate and legislative requirements.

Manage Human Resources.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

Post Graduate Degree in Commerce (finance, marketing, and accounting) or equivalent qualification.

Three to five (3 – 5) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.

Three to five (3 – 5) years’ experience in leading and managing a team.

Requisite Functional Competencies

Advanced knowledge of investment monitoring and debt management practices.

Ability to operate at both strategic and operational level.

Knowledge of fraud prevention strategies.

Strong business acumen and understanding of corporate policy.

Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA.

Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.

High focus on results and customer satisfaction.

Exceptional oral and written communication skills.

Advanced level of literacy in Microsoft Office Packages.

Entrepreneurial acumen, with strong sales or marketing skills.

Ability to handle complex situations requiring out of box thinking.

Ability to deal with conflict

Sound knowledge of SMME market within KZN.

Must be willing to work under pressure and outside normal hours.

Innovative and solutions orientated.

Integrity, confidentiality and honesty.

Ability to champion change.

Customer Service oriented.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

