FINANCIAL ANALYST: 12 months fixed contract

The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financialmodeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidanceto the division on investment [URL Removed] successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

– Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived.

– Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.

– Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data.

– Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financialviability for project/business.

– Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, andensure long term sustainability.

– Assist in due diligence assessments when required.

– Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards.

– Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes.

– Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.

– Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information.

– Follow up on outstanding information/ [URL Removed] following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification.

– Two to three (2 – 3) years experience in an Investment or Corporate finance [URL Removed] Functional Competencies

– Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.

– Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis andreporting of financial data.

– Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel.

– Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle.

– Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.

– Highly analytical with strong attention to detail.

– Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures.

– Must be able to interpret financial statements.

– Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability.

– Strong oral and written communication skills.

– Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels.

– Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments.

Pays meticulous attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

