FINANCIAL ANALYST: 12 months fixed contract

The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financialmodeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidanceto the division on investment [URL Removed] successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:
– Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived.
– Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.
– Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data.
– Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financialviability for project/business.
– Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, andensure long term sustainability.
– Assist in due diligence assessments when required.
– Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards.
– Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes.
– Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.
– Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information.
– Follow up on outstanding information/ [URL Removed] following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:
– Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification.
– Two to three (2 – 3) years experience in an Investment or Corporate finance [URL Removed] Functional Competencies
– Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.
– Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis andreporting of financial data.
– Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel.
– Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle.
– Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.
– Highly analytical with strong attention to detail.
– Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures.
– Must be able to interpret financial statements.
– Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability.
– Strong oral and written communication skills.
– Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels.
– Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments.
- Pays meticulous attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- See above specification