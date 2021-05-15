GRADUATE TRAINEES x 11

Ithala, on behalf of KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental

Affairs, is inviting applications from graduates, qualified in the following disciplines/fields of

study:

6 graduates should have a Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.

The duties of the above graduates will be as follows:

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.

The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions:

1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,

1 in uMkhanyakude,

1 Ethekwini and iLembe,

1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,

1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and

1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba.

No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme.

5 graduates should have any Diploma or Degree as this programme is meant for unemployed graduates and no experience is required. Their duties will be as follows:

to administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA.

Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.

Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.

The above Graduate Trainees will be based at the PMU office at 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban 24th Floor.

Desired Skills:

See above specification

