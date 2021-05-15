Sales and Marketing Assistant

Overview of the role:

Sales and Team Support

Marketing

HR Support

Office Administration and management

Personal Support to MD

Brief Summary (not limited to):

Sales Support:

Conduct market research and identify potential clients

Collate and maintain client information in the CRM database

Assist with drafting and updating business plans, sales pitches, presentations, reference material and other documents as required

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines

Data sourcing and research

Assist with due diligence documents

Identify new business opportunities and partners through research on media, linked in etc

Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills with the ability to engage effectively with various levels of management, staff and clients.

Ability to do Boolean and X-Ray internet searches is a strong advantage

Support sales team with ad response when required

Setting up interviews for candidates

Diary management for team aligned with project managing job assignments

Marketing:

Manage and design all special project and events marketing material. Prepare adverts for candidates or positions to be marketed via social media and other relevant advertising platforms and increase brand awareness. Strong social media and digital marketing experience and/or qualifications is a pre requisite for this role

Building content

Understands SEO and digital marketing on social media

Media campaigns across various platforms

Design and conceptualisation experience in digital campaigns

Adept with social media such as Linked in, Instragram, twitter

Own the website and ongoing web and SEO development.

Personal Support to MD:

Manage Director’s diary (business and personal), prepare visual presentations on PowerPoint and assist with preparation of take minutes meetings.

When required respond to emails or other correspondence on behalf of the Director.

Support Director in terms of any personal requirements which may arise (errands for shopping, repairs, house-hold and office needs, etc.).

Screen telephone calls, enquiries / requests and handle when/where appropriate

Manage incoming email, telephone calls, and often manage or reply on behalf of Managing Director

Ensure that Managing Director is well prepared for meetings and prepare visual aids when required

Manage accurate diary/timeous notification of professional and personal engagements

Ensure that all filing is systemised and accurate

Capture and distribute reports and company correspondence to relevant persons

Ensure prompt execution of travel arrangements, requisitions, visa applications, FOREX applications etc.

Manage office stationery and consumables and order these when necessary

Ensure office is well organised and manage all building administration

Assist with special projects, KPI graphs and reporting

Medical aid submission and insurance claims

Required skills and qualifications:

Own Transport

Degree in business management, marketing, digital marketing or related

High energy

Advanced writing skills – can have a background in journalism or marketing and sales

At least 2 to 4 years of experience in a similar role

Background in sales administration and operations

Proficient in MS Office and Google apps (non-negotiable)

Experience in using any CRM

Advanced Excel Skills (pivot tables and macro’s)

Experience working in Microsoft TEAMS

Ability to adapt to new tools and software

Detail oriented, resourceful and flexible

Strong organisational skills

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written.

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

Sales

Sales Support

Recruitment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global recruitment company, based in Capetown looking for a dynamic, results driven indiviudal to contribute to the success of the business.

