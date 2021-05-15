Sales and Marketing Assistant

Overview of the role:
- Sales and Team Support
- Marketing
- HR Support
- Office Administration and management
- Personal Support to MD
Brief Summary (not limited to):
Sales Support:
- Conduct market research and identify potential clients
- Collate and maintain client information in the CRM database
- Assist with drafting and updating business plans, sales pitches, presentations, reference material and other documents as required
- Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines
- Data sourcing and research
- Assist with due diligence documents
- Identify new business opportunities and partners through research on media, linked in etc
- Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills with the ability to engage effectively with various levels of management, staff and clients.
- Ability to do Boolean and X-Ray internet searches is a strong advantage
- Support sales team with ad response when required
- Setting up interviews for candidates
-
Diary management for team aligned with project managing job assignments
-
Marketing:
- Manage and design all special project and events marketing material. Prepare adverts for candidates or positions to be marketed via social media and other relevant advertising platforms and increase brand awareness. Strong social media and digital marketing experience and/or qualifications is a pre requisite for this role
- Building content
- Understands SEO and digital marketing on social media
- Media campaigns across various platforms
-
Design and conceptualisation experience in digital campaigns
-
Adept with social media such as Linked in, Instragram, twitter
-
Own the website and ongoing web and SEO development.
-
Personal Support to MD:
- Manage Director’s diary (business and personal), prepare visual presentations on PowerPoint and assist with preparation of take minutes meetings.
- When required respond to emails or other correspondence on behalf of the Director.
- Support Director in terms of any personal requirements which may arise (errands for shopping, repairs, house-hold and office needs, etc.).
- Screen telephone calls, enquiries / requests and handle when/where appropriate
- Manage incoming email, telephone calls, and often manage or reply on behalf of Managing Director
- Ensure that Managing Director is well prepared for meetings and prepare visual aids when required
- Manage accurate diary/timeous notification of professional and personal engagements
- Ensure that all filing is systemised and accurate
- Capture and distribute reports and company correspondence to relevant persons
- Ensure prompt execution of travel arrangements, requisitions, visa applications, FOREX applications etc.
- Manage office stationery and consumables and order these when necessary
- Ensure office is well organised and manage all building administration
- Assist with special projects, KPI graphs and reporting
- Medical aid submission and insurance claims
Required skills and qualifications:
- Own Transport
- Degree in business management, marketing, digital marketing or related
- High energy
- Advanced writing skills – can have a background in journalism or marketing and sales
- At least 2 to 4 years of experience in a similar role
- Background in sales administration and operations
- Proficient in MS Office and Google apps (non-negotiable)
- Experience in using any CRM
- Advanced Excel Skills (pivot tables and macro’s)
- Experience working in Microsoft TEAMS
- Ability to adapt to new tools and software
- Detail oriented, resourceful and flexible
- Strong organisational skills
- Excellent communication skills both verbal and written.
Desired Skills:
- New Business Development
- Sales
- Sales Support
- Recruitment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Global recruitment company, based in Capetown looking for a dynamic, results driven indiviudal to contribute to the success of the business.