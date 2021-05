SAP GTS Consultant at Deloitte 2

We are looking for SAP GTS candidates with the following skill set.Kindly note that this is a contract opportunity

SAP GTS E-filing (key requirement) SAP GTS Customs Management SAP GTS Compliance Management Any other SAP Logistics module (added advantage)

Desired Skills:

SAP GTS Consultant with SAP GTS – E-filing (key requirement); SAP GTS – Customs Management; SAP GTS – Compliance Management; Any other SAP Logistics module (added advantage)

Learn more/Apply for this position