Senior Process Engineer

Must have a BSC Engineering degree (Chemical /Process engineering/Metallurgical) with more than 3 years experience.

Desired Skills:

Proficiency in Data analysis software like Python and MATLAB

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IoT (Internet of Things) employer based in the Cape Winelands is looking for a Senior Process Engineer.

Learn more/Apply for this position