Accounts Receivable Manager

May 16, 2021

Your responsibilities

  • Transaction processing: Monitoring accurate processing of account receivable transactions. Overseeing organization and work allocation for individuals involved in processing.
  • Analysis: Supervising analysis of accounts and highlights discrepancies or anomalies for correction.
  • Accounting guidelines: Implementing relevant internal accounting and reporting guidelines in compliance with external accounting regulations.
  • Optimization: Identifying, recommending and assisting in implementation of best practices to gain efficiency and drive productivity gains.
  • Internal controls: Leading internal control over financial reporting compliance and reporting for accounts receivable for applicable templates.
  • Monthly closing: Managing a portion of the month end close process for the accounts receivable area.
  • Human Resource: Ensuring with HR Manager Support that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guiding, motivating and developing direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies.
  • Safety and integrity: Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.

Your background

  • A bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance or MBA.
  • 5+ years of experience working in accounts receivable and credit management.
  • Knowledge of SAP.
  • Proven ability towards customer relationship management.
  • Proficiency in both spoken & written English language is required.

Desired Skills:

  • Degree completed
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

