Accounts Receivable Manager

Your responsibilities
- Transaction processing: Monitoring accurate processing of account receivable transactions. Overseeing organization and work allocation for individuals involved in processing.
- Analysis: Supervising analysis of accounts and highlights discrepancies or anomalies for correction.
- Accounting guidelines: Implementing relevant internal accounting and reporting guidelines in compliance with external accounting regulations.
- Optimization: Identifying, recommending and assisting in implementation of best practices to gain efficiency and drive productivity gains.
- Internal controls: Leading internal control over financial reporting compliance and reporting for accounts receivable for applicable templates.
- Monthly closing: Managing a portion of the month end close process for the accounts receivable area.
- Human Resource: Ensuring with HR Manager Support that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guiding, motivating and developing direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies.
- Safety and integrity: Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.
Your background
- A bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance or MBA.
- 5+ years of experience working in accounts receivable and credit management.
- Knowledge of SAP.
- Proven ability towards customer relationship management.
- Proficiency in both spoken & written English language is required.
