Executive Search Specialist – Cape Town (Foreshore)

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and is expected to be well groomed.
Desired Educational Level:
Degree (preferably B Com)
Desired skills :
- New business development
- Sales
- Recruitment
About the position:
- Developing and building a new client base
- Regular client visits to both new and existing clients
- Sourcing Candidates
- Name gathering
- Search / Headhunting calls (initial candidate contacts)
- Assist in the training of new and existing executive search specialists and account executives
- Meticulous daily planning
- Weekly planning
- Weekly analysis of activity standards
- Weekly revenue projections
- Advert writing
- Ad response handling
- Screening
- Interviewing
- Maintaining the database
- Data basing all candidates
- Marketing of candidates to clients and potential clients
- Managing quality assurance, for example CV checking
- Building the database source files in GM
- Ad intelligence gathering – looking for competitor information and adverts
- Background investigations (credit, criminal and education verification)
- Distribution of industry related news and articles in morning meetings
- Daily reading of business newspapers and informing team of current affairs
- Building client files and updating client and candidate records
- Interview Travel Arrangements
- Interview Confirmations
- Briefing of candidates for send outs, when necessary
- Briefing the client regarding the candidate prior to send out
- Setting up interviews between candidate and client
- Debriefing the candidate after the interview
- Debriefing the client after the interview
- Feedback to the candidate regarding the interview
- Feedback to the client regarding the interview
- Setting up of second, third interviews
- Bringing in new job assignments
- Qualification of job assignments
- Reference checking
- Fee negotiation
- Handling of the offer, closing and resignation
- Billing procedures and follow up of outstanding moneys
- Follow up with candidate and client every month, for three months, after candidate starts
- Commission calculations
- Administration and correspondence
- Project management of recruitment processes within predetermined timelines
- Attend industry specific training meetings for continued education
- Proficiency in the Gold Mine system ensuring that it is used and maintained in accordance with the GM procedures manual
- Involvement and contribution to strategy meetings and strategy week ends
- Screening, interviewing and selection for in-house recruitment
- Contribution to Corporate identity, marketing strategies and idea generation
- Travel away from home will be required for client development and candidate interviews. Set up travel arrangements for these trips if required
- Proficiency in the Gold Mine system ensuring that it is used and maintained in accordance with the GM procedures manual
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of the Gold Mine system
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is a global recruitment company based in Cape Town, and is looking for a dynamic, results driven individual to contribute towards the success of the business.