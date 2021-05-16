Executive Search Specialist – Cape Town (Foreshore)

May 16, 2021

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and is expected to be well groomed.

Desired Educational Level:
Degree (preferably B Com)

Desired skills :

  • New business development
  • Sales
  • Recruitment

About the position:

  • Developing and building a new client base
  • Regular client visits to both new and existing clients
  • Sourcing Candidates
  • Name gathering
  • Search / Headhunting calls (initial candidate contacts)
  • Assist in the training of new and existing executive search specialists and account executives
  • Meticulous daily planning
  • Weekly planning
  • Weekly analysis of activity standards
  • Weekly revenue projections
  • Advert writing
  • Ad response handling
  • Screening
  • Interviewing
  • Maintaining the database
  • Data basing all candidates
  • Marketing of candidates to clients and potential clients
  • Managing quality assurance, for example CV checking
  • Building the database source files in GM
  • Ad intelligence gathering – looking for competitor information and adverts
  • Background investigations (credit, criminal and education verification)
  • Distribution of industry related news and articles in morning meetings
  • Daily reading of business newspapers and informing team of current affairs
  • Building client files and updating client and candidate records
  • Interview Travel Arrangements
  • Interview Confirmations
  • Briefing of candidates for send outs, when necessary
  • Briefing the client regarding the candidate prior to send out
  • Setting up interviews between candidate and client
  • Debriefing the candidate after the interview
  • Debriefing the client after the interview
  • Feedback to the candidate regarding the interview
  • Feedback to the client regarding the interview
  • Setting up of second, third interviews
  • Bringing in new job assignments
  • Qualification of job assignments
  • Reference checking
  • Fee negotiation
  • Handling of the offer, closing and resignation
  • Billing procedures and follow up of outstanding moneys
  • Follow up with candidate and client every month, for three months, after candidate starts
  • Commission calculations
  • Administration and correspondence
  • Project management of recruitment processes within predetermined timelines
  • Attend industry specific training meetings for continued education
  • Proficiency in the Gold Mine system ensuring that it is used and maintained in accordance with the GM procedures manual
  • Involvement and contribution to strategy meetings and strategy week ends
  • Screening, interviewing and selection for in-house recruitment
  • Contribution to Corporate identity, marketing strategies and idea generation
  • Travel away from home will be required for client development and candidate interviews. Set up travel arrangements for these trips if required
Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge of the Gold Mine system

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a global recruitment company based in Cape Town, and is looking for a dynamic, results driven individual to contribute towards the success of the business.

