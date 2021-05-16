Financial Accountant

Job Summary:

The purpose of this role is to manage the implementation of effective financial

accounting activities within the Company, in order to prevent fraud, identify and manage risk.

Main Responsibilities (not limited to):

Manage the implementation of financial policies and procedures to ensure accurate reporting.

Provide accurate financial reports including variance analysis to ensure accurate financial data.

To manage the full financial accounting function including Debtors, Creditors, Fixed assets, Bank and Cash, Journals, Reconciliations, Statutory returns, Departmental budgets, and forecasts and Financial year-end in order to ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), applicable legislation, policies, standards and laid down procedures.

Manage staff performance in order to achieve set objectives and standards.

Planning and Coordination of year-end statutory audits.

Compile annual financial statements and ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards and legislation. Planning and Coordination of interim audits.

Qualifications and experience:

B Com Accounting or B Com Accounting Honours.

4-6 years financial management experience of which 2 years in a managerial position.

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting

Financial Systems and Procedures

Relevant Financial legislation and regulation

Decision making and Negotiation skills

ERP and Computer literacy

Leading and Supervising

Manufacturing

Managerial

Debtors

Creditors

Fixed assets

Bank and Cash

Journals

Reconciliations

Statutory returns

Departmental budgets

Staff Performance

Management

Forecasting

Financial year-end

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Policies and Procedures

Year-end Statutory Audits

Financial Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

