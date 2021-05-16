Financial Manager

May 16, 2021

Qualifications required:

  • CA(SA) with completed TIPP Articles or
  • BCom, Honours and SAICA Articles

Skills and experience required:

  • At least 3 years post article experience in a Financial Management position.
  • Experience within the Automotive retail industry
  • Africa experience is advantageous
  • Sound cashflow management experience
  • People management experience
  • Financial and business acumen
  • Strong leadership skills

Job description:

  • GL recon clean up
  • Ensure efficient day to day running of the finance department
  • Cashflow management
  • Ensure accounting processes and procedures compliance
  • Ensure accurate reporting
  • Internal controls
  • Variance analysis
  • Preparing the annual financial statements
  • Budgets and forecasts
  • Tax
  • Oversee debtors and creditors department
  • Perform profitability calculations and analysis

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks. We will keep your details on file for future positions.

Learn more/Apply for this position