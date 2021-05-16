Financial Manager

Qualifications required:

CA(SA) with completed TIPP Articles or

BCom, Honours and SAICA Articles

Skills and experience required:

At least 3 years post article experience in a Financial Management position.

Experience within the Automotive retail industry

Africa experience is advantageous

Sound cashflow management experience

People management experience

Financial and business acumen

Strong leadership skills

Job description:

GL recon clean up

Ensure efficient day to day running of the finance department

Cashflow management

Ensure accounting processes and procedures compliance

Ensure accurate reporting

Internal controls

Variance analysis

Preparing the annual financial statements

Budgets and forecasts

Tax

Oversee debtors and creditors department

Perform profitability calculations and analysis

