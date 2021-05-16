Financial Manager

Qualifications required:
- CA(SA) with completed TIPP Articles or
- BCom, Honours and SAICA Articles
Skills and experience required:
- At least 3 years post article experience in a Financial Management position.
- Experience within the Automotive retail industry
- Africa experience is advantageous
- Sound cashflow management experience
- People management experience
- Financial and business acumen
- Strong leadership skills
Job description:
- GL recon clean up
- Ensure efficient day to day running of the finance department
- Cashflow management
- Ensure accounting processes and procedures compliance
- Ensure accurate reporting
- Internal controls
- Variance analysis
- Preparing the annual financial statements
- Budgets and forecasts
- Tax
- Oversee debtors and creditors department
- Perform profitability calculations and analysis
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks. We will keep your details on file for future positions.