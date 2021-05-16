National Air Logistics Revenue Care Manager

Our client, one of the leading players within the Air logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional National Air Logistics Revenue Care Manager who will deliver excellence in managing the team responsible for revenue and cost processes.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors / First University Degree -Finance (preferred)

Other Degree / Diploma -Freight Forwarding

2-5 years experience in Air Logistics and Freight Forwarding/ Finance

2-5 years of Leadership Experience

High knowledge of freight forwarding in the context of finance

Knowledge of products, services and processes (preferred)

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Computer Literate (Microsoft Word, Excel)

Responsibilities



To provide leadership and direction to the revenue care organization

To ensure excellence through high-quality file auditing

To support the processes associated with Invoice entry, Cost entry and Gross Profit Confirmation

To ensure close cooperation with Air logistics Managers of the Customer Care teams, operational care teams and Systems & Processes teams for optimized functions

To actively manage interfaces and information / knowledge exchange between teams, sales organizations and customers relating to credit issues, payment issues and related topics

To contribute as process owner to continuous improvements of processes and controls for lean and cost-efficient operations

To optimize proceedings to ensure development of Profit specific KPI’s

To ensure the highest levels of productivity within the organization.

