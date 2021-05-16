Recruitment Consultant / Researcher

The Ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and is expected to be well groomed.
Desired Qualification:
Degree (Preferably B Com)
Desired Skills:
New business development
Sales
Recruitment
Knowledge of Gold Mine System
About the job:
- Sourcing Candidates
- Name gathering
- Extensive Financial Services research
- Cold calling of candidates in financial services industry – Corporate Finance, Investment analysts and Portfolio managers amongst others
- Search / Headhunting calls (initial candidate contacts)
- Meticulous daily planning
- Weekly planning
- Weekly analysis of activity standards
- Advert writing
- Ad response handling
- Screening
- Interviewing
- Maintaining the database
- Data basing all candidates
- Marketing of candidates to clients and potential clients
- Managing quality assurance, for example CV checking
- Building the database source files in GM
- Ad intelligence gathering – looking for competitor information and adverts
- Background investigations (credit, criminal and education verification)
- Distribution of industry related news and articles in morning meetings
- Daily reading of business newspapers and informing team of current affairs
- Building client files and updating client and candidate records
- Regular client visits to both new and existing clients
- Interview Travel Arrangements
- Interview Confirmations
- Briefing of candidates for send outs, when necessary
- Setting up interviews between candidate and client
- Debriefing the candidate after the interview
- Feedback to the candidate regarding the interview
- Feedback to the consultant regarding the interview
- Setting up of second, third interviews
- Bringing in new job assignments and handing them to head consultant
- Qualification of job assignments before handing to head consultant
- Reference checking
- Billing procedures and follow up of outstanding moneys
- Follow up with candidate and client every month, for three months, after candidate starts
- Commission calculations
- Administration and correspondence
- Project management of recruitment processes within predetermined timelines
- Attend industry specific training meetings for continued education
- Proficiency in the Gold Mine system ensuring that it is used and maintained in accordance with the GM procedures manual
- Involvement and contribution to strategy meetings and strategy week ends
- Screening, interviewing and selection for in-house recruitment
- Contribution to Corporate identity, marketing strategies and idea generation
Travel away from home will be required for client development and candidate interviews. Set up travel arrangements for these trips if required
Desired Skills:
- Meticulous planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is a global recruitment company based in Cape Town and is looking for a dynamic, results driven individual to contribute towards the success of the business.