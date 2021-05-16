Recruitment Consultant / Researcher

The Ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and is expected to be well groomed.

Desired Qualification:

Degree (Preferably B Com)

Desired Skills:

New business development

Sales

Recruitment

Knowledge of Gold Mine System

About the job:

Sourcing Candidates

Name gathering

Extensive Financial Services research

Cold calling of candidates in financial services industry – Corporate Finance, Investment analysts and Portfolio managers amongst others

Search / Headhunting calls (initial candidate contacts)

Meticulous daily planning

Weekly planning

Weekly analysis of activity standards

Advert writing

Ad response handling

Screening

Interviewing

Maintaining the database

Data basing all candidates

Marketing of candidates to clients and potential clients

Managing quality assurance, for example CV checking

Building the database source files in GM

Ad intelligence gathering – looking for competitor information and adverts

Background investigations (credit, criminal and education verification)

Distribution of industry related news and articles in morning meetings

Daily reading of business newspapers and informing team of current affairs

Building client files and updating client and candidate records

Regular client visits to both new and existing clients

Interview Travel Arrangements

Interview Confirmations

Briefing of candidates for send outs, when necessary

Setting up interviews between candidate and client

Debriefing the candidate after the interview

Feedback to the candidate regarding the interview

Feedback to the consultant regarding the interview

Setting up of second, third interviews

Bringing in new job assignments and handing them to head consultant

Qualification of job assignments before handing to head consultant

Reference checking

Billing procedures and follow up of outstanding moneys

Follow up with candidate and client every month, for three months, after candidate starts

Commission calculations

Administration and correspondence

Project management of recruitment processes within predetermined timelines

Attend industry specific training meetings for continued education

Proficiency in the Gold Mine system ensuring that it is used and maintained in accordance with the GM procedures manual

Involvement and contribution to strategy meetings and strategy week ends

Screening, interviewing and selection for in-house recruitment

Contribution to Corporate identity, marketing strategies and idea generation

Travel away from home will be required for client development and candidate interviews. Set up travel arrangements for these trips if required

Meticulous planning

About The Employer:

Our Client is a global recruitment company based in Cape Town and is looking for a dynamic, results driven individual to contribute towards the success of the business.

