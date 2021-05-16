Sales Representative – West Rand

Requirements:
- The Candidate must reside within a 25km radius of the West Rand
- The Candidate must have worked for a minumum of 5 years in the FMCG – Food Industry, and must have experience calling on well known large Supermarkets in the retail industry.
- The Candidate must have their own reliable transport – Tracker will be installed at the company’s expense.
- Training to be attended at Head Office in Johannesburg (candidate will be tested on product knowledge) as well as attending monthly sales meetings at Head Office
Behavioural Competencies:
- Well-groomed and presentable extrovert
- Self-motivated, organised and responsible (stable work history)
- Target driven and proactive
- Must be able to work independently and be punctual
About the job:
- Working out personal sales strategy and execution
- Driving profitable growth and account development
- Servicing existing clientele as well as searching for new business opportunities (cold calling)
- Following up on sales leads
- Ensuring sales targets are met
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills (English & Afrikaans)
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client is a well established and reputable Company operating in the Fish Industry.