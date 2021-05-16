Sales Representative – West Rand

Requirements:

The Candidate must reside within a 25km radius of the West Rand

The Candidate must have worked for a minumum of 5 years in the FMCG – Food Industry, and must have experience calling on well known large Supermarkets in the retail industry.

The Candidate must have their own reliable transport – Tracker will be installed at the company’s expense.

Training to be attended at Head Office in Johannesburg (candidate will be tested on product knowledge) as well as attending monthly sales meetings at Head Office

Behavioural Competencies:

Well-groomed and presentable extrovert

Self-motivated, organised and responsible (stable work history)

Target driven and proactive

Must be able to work independently and be punctual

About the job:

Working out personal sales strategy and execution

Driving profitable growth and account development

Servicing existing clientele as well as searching for new business opportunities (cold calling)

Following up on sales leads

Ensuring sales targets are met

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills (English & Afrikaans)

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a well established and reputable Company operating in the Fish Industry.

