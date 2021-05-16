Sales Representative – West Rand

May 16, 2021

Requirements:

  • The Candidate must reside within a 25km radius of the West Rand
  • The Candidate must have worked for a minumum of 5 years in the FMCG – Food Industry, and must have experience calling on well known large Supermarkets in the retail industry.
  • The Candidate must have their own reliable transport – Tracker will be installed at the company’s expense.
  • Training to be attended at Head Office in Johannesburg (candidate will be tested on product knowledge) as well as attending monthly sales meetings at Head Office

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Well-groomed and presentable extrovert
  • Self-motivated, organised and responsible (stable work history)
  • Target driven and proactive
  • Must be able to work independently and be punctual

About the job:

  • Working out personal sales strategy and execution
  • Driving profitable growth and account development
  • Servicing existing clientele as well as searching for new business opportunities (cold calling)
  • Following up on sales leads
  • Ensuring sales targets are met

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills (English & Afrikaans)

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a well established and reputable Company operating in the Fish Industry.

