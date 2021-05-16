Senior AEM Developer

Objectives of this Scope of Work

The main purpose of this role is to provide innovative solutions to business problems through the backend development of AEM forms and sites.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Design, develop, test and document software according to best practice standards and methodologies;

Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality;

Develop test code to assist in testing of module and system level testing.

Mentor junior developers to encourage best practice standards and methodologies;

Ability to learn and apply new coding skills;

Show continuous improvement in the speed of code delivery and quality code delivered

Scope of Services Definition

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

Areas:

Develop, implement and configure web content management solutions using Adobe Experience Manager 6.5 , Adobe AEM Forms, Adobe AEM Assets, and/or technologies such as Java, HTML/DHTML, XML, JavaScript, and web services.

Apply develop accepted leading practices within the Adobe AEM environment.

Translate business requirements into technical details relevant to AEM.

Resolve functional and technical issues relating to AEM.

Provide progress updates for the team to project managers on individual projects.

Provide input into estimating engagement activities and execute engagements following the agile methodology including SCRUM.

Deliver high quality and relevant work.

Engage with internal and/or external stakeholders.

Document knowledge base and best practices.

Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions.

Minimun requirements

5+ year’s solid development experience

minimum of 5 five year’s experience in developing AEM Forms or sites ,preferably on version 6.3 and upwards

Frontend development (JavaScript, Sightly (HTL), HTML, CSS)

Solid understanding of versioning software i.e. TFS (Git) and GIT flow

Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC / Change Control / Release Management

DevOps tools experience E.g. Jenkins, Maven, JUnit, Cucumber, SonaQube, Ansible

Exposure to Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience working in a multi-project environment

Strong experience Java 7+ experience

Strong experience in Microservices

Strong experience In Linux

Experience in Java Servlets, OSGi, JCR Oak Queries

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Front-end

SDLC

Agile

Java

DevOps tools

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Banking

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Collaboration – Web applications sub division in BSTD requires the services of a senior AEM backend developer to assist with the AEM projects, knowledge transfer and operational requirements within the Bank. The current development capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on operational requests and projects, and should be supported by contracts to supplement capacity.

