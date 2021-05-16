Senior AEM Developer

Objectives of this Scope of Work
The main purpose of this role is to provide innovative solutions to business problems through the backend development of AEM forms and sites.
This includes, but is not limited to:
- Design, develop, test and document software according to best practice standards and methodologies;
- Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality;
- Develop test code to assist in testing of module and system level testing.
- Mentor junior developers to encourage best practice standards and methodologies;
- Ability to learn and apply new coding skills;
- Show continuous improvement in the speed of code delivery and quality code delivered
Scope of Services Definition
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
Areas:
- Develop, implement and configure web content management solutions using Adobe Experience Manager 6.5 , Adobe AEM Forms, Adobe AEM Assets, and/or technologies such as Java, HTML/DHTML, XML, JavaScript, and web services.
- Apply develop accepted leading practices within the Adobe AEM environment.
- Translate business requirements into technical details relevant to AEM.
- Resolve functional and technical issues relating to AEM.
- Provide progress updates for the team to project managers on individual projects.
- Provide input into estimating engagement activities and execute engagements following the agile methodology including SCRUM.
- Deliver high quality and relevant work.
- Engage with internal and/or external stakeholders.
- Document knowledge base and best practices.
- Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions.
Minimun requirements
- 5+ year’s solid development experience
- minimum of 5 five year’s experience in developing AEM Forms or sites ,preferably on version 6.3 and upwards
- Frontend development (JavaScript, Sightly (HTL), HTML, CSS)
- Solid understanding of versioning software i.e. TFS (Git) and GIT flow
- Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC / Change Control / Release Management
- DevOps tools experience E.g. Jenkins, Maven, JUnit, Cucumber, SonaQube, Ansible
- Exposure to Agile and Waterfall methodologies
- Experience working in a multi-project environment
- Strong experience Java 7+ experience
- Strong experience in Microservices
- Strong experience In Linux
- Experience in Java Servlets, OSGi, JCR Oak Queries
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Front-end
- SDLC
- Agile
- Java
- DevOps tools
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Banking
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Collaboration – Web applications sub division in BSTD requires the services of a senior AEM backend developer to assist with the AEM projects, knowledge transfer and operational requirements within the Bank. The current development capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on operational requests and projects, and should be supported by contracts to supplement capacity.