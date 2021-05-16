Senior AEM Specialist

This includes, but is not limited to:
- Scoping, designing and implementing new features on internal and external facing digital
- platforms;
- Ensure the content management system and processes adhere to best practices and
- standards to format and place content;
- User Experience Design and Implementation
- Content Design and Migration
- Application Development and configuration
- Testing
- Document knowledge base and best practices
Scope of Services Definition
The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- Develop, implement and configure web content management solutions using Adobe
- Experience Manager 6.5 , Adobe AEM Forms and/or technologies such as Java,
- HTML/DHTML, XML, JavaScript, and web services;
- Collaborate with the internal customers across business to shape and implement digital
- content initiatives;
- Identify opportunities to improve content development processes and tools, and drive
- improvements;
- Reviews business and technical requirements to ensure compatibility, identify gaps &
- inconsistencies and eliminate conflicting requirements
Collaborate with back-end developers on coding and troubleshooting, ensuring that development standards are adhered to;
- Apply develop accepted leading practices within the Adobe Experience Manager environment ;
Key responsibilities:
- Orchestrating digital content strategies across all online platforms;
- Collaborate with design and web development team members in designing, scoping and implementing new features on internal and external facing digital platforms;
- Contribute to the process of UX/UI design, to ensure that content is appropriately structured to meet the goals for the site and supported platforms;
- Analyse and implement best practice information architecture, interactive design principles, web usability and online marketing requirements;
- Leverage digital capabilities, standards and best practices to drive customer engagement for the bank’s brand;
- Identify business process and capability improvement opportunities aligned to the needs of the bank;
- Data Migration – Migration into AEM from other CMS’s (structured/unstructured data);
- Generate thought leadership using trends, insights, products and industry issues;
- Learn and expand on current SEO best practices to continually audit the website
- and evaluate the existing pages, new content offerings and creative.
- Assist in the creation of business requirements, user flow diagrams, functional specifications, and user testing plans as needed.
- Continually assess and provide discerning development, insightful coaching, and talent optimization for junior team members;
- Acting as an advocate for the AEM product, explaining new features as and
when they become available, and training the team on the use of the product
where required.
Administration
- Responsible for the day to day running of the digital content platform, helping the
- business get the most out of its investment;
- Ensure business objectives are translated into best-in-class digital customer experiences;
- Coordinates the regular review of all web pages, designs, and features of the website to ensure they are accurate, consistent, interactive, easily navigable, visually appealing, and that they reflect an accurate and positive image;
- Reporting & Auditing
- Identify KPIs, set targets, continuously monitor and measure digital strategy effectiveness, and regularly deliver analysis and insights to key stakeholders; Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions;
- Provides progress reports to the project manager and relevant business and technology heads;
Knowledge, experience and personal competencies
Education and experience:
- Honour’s Degree in the field of Information Technology, Digital Media, Multimedia Communications or related discipline;
- Digital Content Management Certification;
- 10+ years’ digital content management experience with Adobe AEM/CQ5 including
- web page design, content organization , content editing , web architecture and web analytics;
- 5+ years of UX/UI development experience – taking ownership, driving
- understanding, and delivering solutions that exceed expectations with strong storytelling skills;
- 7+ years of software development experience with 5+ years of experience in design
- and implementation of modules on Adobe CQ 5.3 and AEM [Phone Number Removed]; and along with 5 years of experience in Java developer;
- Experience in technical management and execution of large digital applications across multiple frameworks and platforms;
- Experience with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics is strongly
- preferred.
- You will be seen as an AEM expert, staying on top of the capabilities of all aspects of the product;AEM, Java/J2EE, Sling, Application design and development experience;
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Management
- UX UI
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Objective of this Scope of Work
The main purpose of this role is to provide digital content management leadership by translating strategic and operational plans into meaningful direction for projects and operations. The AEM specialist will also deliver on strategy through quality execution and best practice adaptation that supports and aligns with the bank’s brand strategy and strategic goals.