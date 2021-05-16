Senior Recruitment Specialist

A dynamic, fast-growing and award winning Executive Search Firm in JHB requires a specialist recruitment consultant to join their team.

Job purpose:

Expert search ability in LinkedIn

Have an established candidate network

Ability to do Executive Search and Headhunting without a job portal

Ability to manage your own desk

Ability to sell a new vacancy to prospective candidates

Knowledge of PNET, CJ and other portals

Source and interview potential candidates

Compile executive summaries for each candidate ( excellent written and spoken command of English required)

Contribute to the team spirit

Achieving monthly target of a minimum of R150 000 invoiced client commission per month ( over and above salary)

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Degree advantagous

Experience in specialised IT recruitment

Good understanding of the recruitment spac

Ability to show proven monthly billing/ placement results

Why join us?

Work with a phenomenal CA (SA)’s with more than 13 year’s experience and business accumen

Join an award winning company

You will be part of a profitable entity

We do admin you do placements

We have a breathtaking client portfolio offering you endless work

Learn more/Apply for this position