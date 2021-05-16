Senior Recruitment Specialist

A dynamic, fast-growing and award winning Executive Search Firm in JHB requires a specialist recruitment consultant to join their team.
Job purpose:
- Expert search ability in LinkedIn
- Have an established candidate network
- Ability to do Executive Search and Headhunting without a job portal
- Ability to manage your own desk
- Ability to sell a new vacancy to prospective candidates
- Knowledge of PNET, CJ and other portals
- Source and interview potential candidates
- Compile executive summaries for each candidate ( excellent written and spoken command of English required)
- Contribute to the team spirit
- Achieving monthly target of a minimum of R150 000 invoiced client commission per month ( over and above salary)
Qualifications and experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Degree advantagous
- Experience in specialised IT recruitment
- Good understanding of the recruitment spac
- Ability to show proven monthly billing/ placement results
Why join us?
- Work with a phenomenal CA (SA)’s with more than 13 year’s experience and business accumen
- Join an award winning company
- You will be part of a profitable entity
- We do admin you do placements
- We have a breathtaking client portfolio offering you endless work