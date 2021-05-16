Senior Recruitment Specialist

May 16, 2021

A dynamic, fast-growing and award winning Executive Search Firm in JHB requires a specialist recruitment consultant to join their team.

Job purpose:

  • Expert search ability in LinkedIn
  • Have an established candidate network
  • Ability to do Executive Search and Headhunting without a job portal
  • Ability to manage your own desk
  • Ability to sell a new vacancy to prospective candidates
  • Knowledge of PNET, CJ and other portals
  • Source and interview potential candidates
  • Compile executive summaries for each candidate ( excellent written and spoken command of English required)
  • Contribute to the team spirit
  • Achieving monthly target of a minimum of R150 000 invoiced client commission per month ( over and above salary)

Qualifications and experience:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Degree advantagous
  • Experience in specialised IT recruitment
  • Good understanding of the recruitment spac
  • Ability to show proven monthly billing/ placement results

Why join us?

  • Work with a phenomenal CA (SA)’s with more than 13 year’s experience and business accumen
  • Join an award winning company
  • You will be part of a profitable entity
  • We do admin you do placements
  • We have a breathtaking client portfolio offering you endless work

Learn more/Apply for this position