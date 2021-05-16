Supply Chain Analyst

Our client in the chemicals and oil sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Supply Chain Analyst who will be responsible for planning & export of South Africa business. Implementing all export strategies and determine methods for planning efficiency

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant degree in Supply chain
  • Experience of 5-7 years in Supply Chain Management
  • Knowledgeable in working on SAP
  • Export and planning experience

Responsibilities

  • Administer all export of goods and ensure compliance to all organizational policies and state regulation
  • Investigate & adopt optimal export strategies, selecting best carriers, routes, and methods to minimize cost and enhance schedule
  • Look at current planning processes and determine methods for improvement with regards to cutting costs
  • controlling and replenishing inventory, and shipping products. Troubleshoot breakdowns along the chain and respond fluidly to unexpected events
  • Maintain positive relationships with export vendors, KPIs for vendor performance management
  • Reduced Risk to Forecast planning and Orders monthly by closely monitoring WIP vs. booking vs. shipments and calling out improvements/delay requests to business partners
  • Enforce SOP’s to build Controls on the inventory with 3PL and handle any reconciliations adjustment within limited time frame

