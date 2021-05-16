Supply Chain Analyst

Our client in the chemicals and oil sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Supply Chain Analyst who will be responsible for planning & export of South Africa business. Implementing all export strategies and determine methods for planning efficiency

Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree in Supply chain

Experience of 5-7 years in Supply Chain Management

Knowledgeable in working on SAP

Export and planning experience

Responsibilities



Administer all export of goods and ensure compliance to all organizational policies and state regulation

Investigate & adopt optimal export strategies, selecting best carriers, routes, and methods to minimize cost and enhance schedule

Look at current planning processes and determine methods for improvement with regards to cutting costs

controlling and replenishing inventory, and shipping products. Troubleshoot breakdowns along the chain and respond fluidly to unexpected events

Maintain positive relationships with export vendors, KPIs for vendor performance management

Reduced Risk to Forecast planning and Orders monthly by closely monitoring WIP vs. booking vs. shipments and calling out improvements/delay requests to business partners

Enforce SOP’s to build Controls on the inventory with 3PL and handle any reconciliations adjustment within limited time frame

