ACCOUNTANT: FINANCE AND ANALYTICS at Universal Healthcare

The Accountant: Finance and Analytics will provide product, marketing and platform analytics, measurements and statistical reporting that will help with identifying market fit of the product as well as financial support to the Director Telehealth, by measuring:

Product and platform performance,

Usage and growth by applying the AARRR metrics,

Helping to prepare financial statements, accounts, budgets, processing invoices, preparing VAT returns, and

Analysing a wide range of financial data.

The Incumbent will also a key member of the finance team supporting the Innovation Team as main priority.

Key Tasks and Responsibilities

The Accountant: Finance and Analytics role includes the following responsibilities:

ANALYTICS AND MEASURE

Apply AARRR metric measurement to measure the lifecycle of the customer using the products from Acquisition to Revenue generation:

Acquisition

Users access the product

Users open registration

Users visit website

Users going through FAQ’s

Activation

User register

User edit profile or practice

User request consultations

User search for healthcare providers

Retention

Users log-in

User request consultations

Referral and

User invites patient or healthcare providers

Number of referrals per month

Invites patients to consultations

Revenue

Number of debit orders instruction issued

Time spends on consultation

Frequency of consultations per day / month

Recording requests

Measure the lifecycle of the customer using the products from “Acquisition” to “Revenue” generation,

Average transaction value,

Annual revenue per user,

Lifetime value – identify super users,

Consensual metrics – where can the product be bettered,

Define metrics to be used and added as the product grow,

Benchmarking and sanity checks on metrics, analytics and reports being implemented and used,

Decide on best analytic tools to be used.

Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options,

Analyse financial data and create financial models for decision support

FINANCIAL

Collaborating with the uConsult teams to work on various accounting projects such as budgeting, forecasting, financial modelling, variance analysis, pricing and reporting,

Mange and resolve financial queries from uConsult users,

Performing reconciliations of accounts,

Processing payments and invoices accurately and within expected time periods,

Verifying financial statements, ledgers and accounts and making corrections where appropriate,

Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets,

Preparing VAT return,

Preparing the yearly budget.

Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable,

Completing purchase order,

Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the General Manager, uConsult and finance team,

Completing bank reconciliations,

Coordinating internal and external audits,

Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies,

Verifying bank deposits,

Managing day-to-day transactions,

Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget,

Posting daily receipts,

Completing the year-end analysis.

Reporting on debtors and creditors.

Handling accruals and prepayments

Managing monthly budgeting tasks.

Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to their source.

Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting method such as:

Cashbook,

Accounts receivable and credit control function,

Accounts payable function,

Month-end provisions and general ledger reconciliation,

Statutory Submissions,

Experience and Qualifications Required

To be a successful in Universal, the following is essential:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance with statistics up to third year or mathematical analytics’ up to third year,

Proven experience as an Analyst and Accountant with 2-3 years’ experience, exposure in the healthcare industry will be advantageous,

Strong ethics and discretion, as there will likely be sensitive information and figures discussed,

Ability to work after hours/ weekends and public holidays to meet project/tender submission deadlines.

Required Competencies

Competencies take “skills” and incorporate them into on-the-job behaviours. Those behaviours demonstrate the ability to perform the job requirements competently.

Critical thinking to apply the principles of financial information and business analysis practices.

Strong financial analysis skills over a wide range of financial data.

Strong knowledge of Business Maths,

Good with numbers and figures and an analytical acumen.

Ability to handle stressful situations.

Ability to work independently.

Ability to deal with huge volumes of work at an operational level.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Language Requirements

Excellent writing and speaking fluent business English.

Excellent report writing skills.

Computer Literacy

Excellent with the following programmes are required:

MS Excel.

MS Word.

MS Outlook / e-mail.

MS Explorer / Internet.

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Desired Skills:

Structures and organised in approach to analyse and present financial information

The ability to analyse financial information and produce accurate financial reports

Ability to deal with huge volumes at work at an operational level

Experience in balance sheet account preparation

Strong technology and analytical skills

Attention to detail

Deadline-orientated

Excellent time management

Strong collaborative abilities. Strong written and oral communication skills

Knowledge of current professional accounting and auditing standards

procedures

methodologies and requirements

The following skills are also required: Knowledge on the Companies Act 2008

Knowledge on VAT and Income Tax

Experience on SARS e-filing (VAT201

IRP6 and IT 14)

Exposure to internal and external audit and accounting

Experience in the preparation and analysis of audit data through computer aided audit tools (such as Excel spreadsheets

or other database tools

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Gap Cover

Pension Fund

Group Life and Permanent Health Insurance

360 Degrees Loyalty Programme

Funeral Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position