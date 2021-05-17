Administrator Recruiter at Gro Direct

Gro Direct looking for an administrator/recruiter for our Klerksdorp branch.

Requirements:

– Matric certificate

– ID

– Fluent in English speaking, reading and writing

– References

Skills:

– Computer literate

– Strong communication skills

– Goal oriented

– Problem solver

– Strong self discipline and time management

Training in Gauteng for 1 week minimum before being placed in Kempton Park (must be able to travel and stay in Johannesburg for this training period.)

CVs to be sent to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed];

Calls on [Phone Number Removed]; during business hours.

Reference to be used when applying via Email and WhatsApp.

KlerkAdmin

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Communication

Good time management

goal driven

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

