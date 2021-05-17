Administrator Recruiter at Gro Direct

Gro Direct looking for an administrator/recruiter for our Klerksdorp branch.
Requirements:
– Matric certificate
– ID
– Fluent in English speaking, reading and writing
– References
Skills:
– Computer literate
– Strong communication skills
– Goal oriented
– Problem solver
– Strong self discipline and time management
Training in Gauteng for 1 week minimum before being placed in Kempton Park (must be able to travel and stay in Johannesburg for this training period.)
CVs to be sent to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed];
Calls on [Phone Number Removed]; during business hours.
Reference to be used when applying via Email and WhatsApp.
KlerkAdmin
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Communication
- Good time management
- goal driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric