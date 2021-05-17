Administrator Recruiter at Gro Direct

May 17, 2021

Gro Direct looking for an administrator/recruiter for our Klerksdorp branch.

Requirements:
– Matric certificate
– ID
– Fluent in English speaking, reading and writing
– References

Skills:
– Computer literate
– Strong communication skills
– Goal oriented
– Problem solver
– Strong self discipline and time management

Training in Gauteng for 1 week minimum before being placed in Kempton Park (must be able to travel and stay in Johannesburg for this training period.)

CVs to be sent to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed];
Calls on [Phone Number Removed]; during business hours.

Reference to be used when applying via Email and WhatsApp.
KlerkAdmin

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Communication
  • Good time management
  • goal driven

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

