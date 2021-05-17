Airfreight Controller

Shipping – Freight Forwarding

Management of all Inbound Airfreight shipments for the Group

Daily correspondence with Procurement Division as well as International Suppliers with regards to Order Management

Booking of shipments via nominated Freight Forwarder

Tracking & Tracing of all shipments

Manage Pre-Alerts

Open shipment files

Order Management

Purchase Order Capturing

Purchase Order Query Resolution Landed Cost Calculations (ERP K8 & group Costing System)

Allocation of various provisions to order (eg Warehousing, Transportation, Warranty, Packaging, Insurance, Infinity, Licencing & Shipping Recovery)

Allocation of Freight & Clearing Costs to order

Approval of Costing

Report Management (Cost Verify Report) Inventory Transfers (ERP -K8)

Receipting and Transfer of Inventory

Transfers direct to branches

Transfers to groups Stockholding

Credit Note Processing

Stock Adjustment Request

Report Management (Cargo & Uplifts Report)

Report Management & Analysis (ERP -K8)

Negative Stock Report- Outstanding Pick Slips

Incoming Branch Transfer

Back Order Report

Reserved Order Report

Stock in Sub-Location 2

Stock on Hand

Outstanding Purchase Order

Branch Adjustment Report

Credit Note

Other Requirements

Maintain a good relationship with branches and internal customers

Communicate queries and issues to Manager

Timeously answering of phones and emails- All admin functions to be done timeously

Living team values and norms

Willing to work extended hours if needed

Qualification & Experience

3-year Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain/ Logistics

5 years’ experience in imports and Exports

2-year team management experience

Non-negotiables:

Qualification – Degree

Airfreight experience is crucial

+- 5 years’ experience

The position is more of a senior role – will have shipping clerks reporting to them

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain Management

Logistics

Import

Export

Freight Forwarding

Shipping

Kerridge

Airfreight Shipment

Purchase Order

Costing

International Suppliers

Tracking and Tracing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Air, Land & Sea Freight

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pens

13th Cheque

