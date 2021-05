Assistant to Procurement Manager

Requirements:

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification advantageous

– Admin/Assistant experience essential

– Proficient use of MS Office Suite

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

? Sourcing new suppliers.

? Communicate with international suppliers.

? Sourcing new international clients.

? Provide assistance on procurement processes.

? Provide assistance on admin duties.

? Market research.

? All other tasks and related duties as expected from the employer from time to time.

Learn more/Apply for this position