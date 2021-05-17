BA/BI Analyst

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Business Intelligence Analyst (BA/BI) to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To gather, analyse, evaluate and define Business Intelligence, Data Analytics and data requirements for delivering the necessary capability to business that enables strategic and informed decision-making
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes
- Be the data translator between business and the technical team
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.
- Receive an information request and identify product or bank service to which it relates, as well as what source system(s) are used to capture the information if one exists.
- Engage with source system owner to access and receive data.
- On receipt of a sample file, analyse and interrogate data to see if it matches the requirements and interrogate the integrity thereof.
- Engage with Warehouse to receive and store the data
- Perform pre UAT testing to determine whether the requirements are being met.
- Engage with internal client to perform User Acceptance Testing and requirement sign-off.
- Verbalise in written form the user requirement so that the user can track and sign-off the requirement.
- Engage with the business to understand their strategic goals and what reports are required to enable them to monitor and track performance and guide future decision-making.
- Engage with business and help them articulate and document Business Improvement Opportunities (BIO’s).
- Identify interesting trends
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
- Analyse business requests to clearly understand business requirements and translate this into clear technical terms and specifications to best solve business problems
Experience and requirements
- Completed Degree in the related field
- 3 years’ experience in an analytical role, preferably in a financial services environment
- Strong mathematical and analysis skills
- Ability to extract and transform data
- Understanding and experience with MI, BI, data and data analytics architectures
- Good SQL skills
- Data Analysis skills.
- Microsoft SQL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, MDX, DAX, PowerBI and SharePoint skills advantageous.
- Microsoft Office with advanced Excel
- Experience working with Agile as well as SDLC
- Experience in the facilitation of JAD sessions.
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- MDX
- DAX
- PowerBI
- SharePoint
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence