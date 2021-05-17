BA/BI Analyst

May 17, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Business Intelligence Analyst (BA/BI) to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • To gather, analyse, evaluate and define Business Intelligence, Data Analytics and data requirements for delivering the necessary capability to business that enables strategic and informed decision-making
  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes
  • Be the data translator between business and the technical team
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.
  • Receive an information request and identify product or bank service to which it relates, as well as what source system(s) are used to capture the information if one exists.
  • Engage with source system owner to access and receive data.
  • On receipt of a sample file, analyse and interrogate data to see if it matches the requirements and interrogate the integrity thereof.
  • Engage with Warehouse to receive and store the data
  • Perform pre UAT testing to determine whether the requirements are being met.
  • Engage with internal client to perform User Acceptance Testing and requirement sign-off.
  • Verbalise in written form the user requirement so that the user can track and sign-off the requirement.
  • Engage with the business to understand their strategic goals and what reports are required to enable them to monitor and track performance and guide future decision-making.
  • Engage with business and help them articulate and document Business Improvement Opportunities (BIO’s).
  • Identify interesting trends
  • Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
  • Analyse business requests to clearly understand business requirements and translate this into clear technical terms and specifications to best solve business problems

Experience and requirements

  • Completed Degree in the related field
  • 3 years’ experience in an analytical role, preferably in a financial services environment
  • Strong mathematical and analysis skills
  • Ability to extract and transform data
  • Understanding and experience with MI, BI, data and data analytics architectures
  • Good SQL skills
  • Data Analysis skills.
  • Microsoft SQL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, MDX, DAX, PowerBI and SharePoint skills advantageous.
  • Microsoft Office with advanced Excel
  • Experience working with Agile as well as SDLC
  • Experience in the facilitation of JAD sessions.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

