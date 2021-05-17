BA/BI Analyst

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Business Intelligence Analyst (BA/BI) to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To gather, analyse, evaluate and define Business Intelligence, Data Analytics and data requirements for delivering the necessary capability to business that enables strategic and informed decision-making

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes

Be the data translator between business and the technical team

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Receive an information request and identify product or bank service to which it relates, as well as what source system(s) are used to capture the information if one exists.

Engage with source system owner to access and receive data.

On receipt of a sample file, analyse and interrogate data to see if it matches the requirements and interrogate the integrity thereof.

Engage with Warehouse to receive and store the data

Perform pre UAT testing to determine whether the requirements are being met.

Engage with internal client to perform User Acceptance Testing and requirement sign-off.

Verbalise in written form the user requirement so that the user can track and sign-off the requirement.

Engage with the business to understand their strategic goals and what reports are required to enable them to monitor and track performance and guide future decision-making.

Engage with business and help them articulate and document Business Improvement Opportunities (BIO’s).

Identify interesting trends

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

Analyse business requests to clearly understand business requirements and translate this into clear technical terms and specifications to best solve business problems

Experience and requirements

Completed Degree in the related field

3 years’ experience in an analytical role, preferably in a financial services environment

Strong mathematical and analysis skills

Ability to extract and transform data

Understanding and experience with MI, BI, data and data analytics architectures

Good SQL skills

Data Analysis skills.

Microsoft SQL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, MDX, DAX, PowerBI and SharePoint skills advantageous.

Microsoft Office with advanced Excel

Experience working with Agile as well as SDLC

Experience in the facilitation of JAD sessions.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

MDX

DAX

PowerBI

SharePoint

Data Analysis

Business Intelligence

