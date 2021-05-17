Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.

Requirements:

  • Thorough working knowledge of Pastel 14.
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a team.
  • Good problem solving skills.
  • Liaise with staff.
  • Manage 2 sets of nooks from start to trial balance.
  • Monthly creditors and bank recons on Pastel.
  • Importing figures from Opera.
  • Responsible for reconciling the sales journals for both of the Units.
  • This person must have a thorough knowledge of Excel as there are various extensive monthly spreadsheets that are done on Excel.
  • Relief switchboard/reception once a week during lunch break.
  • Relevant qualification/ experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

