Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.

Requirements:

Thorough working knowledge of Pastel 14.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Good problem solving skills.

Liaise with staff.

Manage 2 sets of nooks from start to trial balance.

Monthly creditors and bank recons on Pastel.

Importing figures from Opera.

Responsible for reconciling the sales journals for both of the Units.

This person must have a thorough knowledge of Excel as there are various extensive monthly spreadsheets that are done on Excel.

Relief switchboard/reception once a week during lunch break.

Relevant qualification/ experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

