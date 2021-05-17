Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.
Requirements:
- Thorough working knowledge of Pastel 14.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team.
- Good problem solving skills.
- Liaise with staff.
- Manage 2 sets of nooks from start to trial balance.
- Monthly creditors and bank recons on Pastel.
- Importing figures from Opera.
- Responsible for reconciling the sales journals for both of the Units.
- This person must have a thorough knowledge of Excel as there are various extensive monthly spreadsheets that are done on Excel.
- Relief switchboard/reception once a week during lunch break.
- Relevant qualification/ experience.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.