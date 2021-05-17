Building Manager Johannesburg Reference: 20485

Secure a stable position. Join this large reputable property company.

Duties

Minor plumbing repairs as required.

Conduct minor electrical repairs

Painting, general maintenance

Conduct ad-hoc inspections on a monthly basis and inform the Property Manager of the repairs required.

Engage with contractors to ensure that the jobs issued are attended to in a satisfactory manner and complete the contractor slip.

Ensure that all operational equipment (i.e. lifts, fire equipment, pumps) in the building is functional and serviced.

Report any operational matters to the Property Manager at all times.

Ensure that the general cleanliness and upkeep of the building is at acceptable standards at all times.

Ensure that all building equipment is functional (sump pumps, generators etc.).

Assistance with general cleaning will be required from time to time.

Conduct defect inspections together with the tenant when occupation is taken and complete the relevant paperwork.

Conduct a clearance (Vacate Inspection) together with the tenant when the premises is vacated and complete relevant paperwork.

Activating and de-activating access tags if required.

Ensure that all the work in progress (as per the monitor jobs that are issued on a weekly basis) are conducted and communicate with the Property Manager with regards to outstanding work.

Align the vacancy schedule – i.e. ensure that the tenancy schedule on the system align with the vacancies in the building.

Deliver communication to the tenants (e.g. vacate notices, increase letters, renewal letters).

Ensure that parking is completed according to the regulations and deal with illegal parkers in the buildings.

Submission of monthly report, by due date, if required.

Provide excellent customer service to the tenants.

Be available to attend to tenant needs at all times.

Interface with prospective tenants for viewing.

Ensure that the Cleaners, Security Staff, Handyman, General Workers and Contractors perform the required work to standard.

Ensure that the above mentioned staff /employees are in full uniform on a daily basis.

Monitor time-keeping, leave and performance of subordinates.

Work required indoors and outdoors of the buildings. Working at heights may be required.

Relieve other Building Managers when on leave.

May be required to work at multiple buildings. Own vehicle not required.

Stand in for emergencies (over weekends and after hours, including Public Holidays) and be accessible 24 hours per day.

Requirements

Matric.

2-5 years’ experience in building management preferred.

Basic knowledge of painting, plumbing and electrical work.

Knowledge of building management.

Good communication skills.

MS Word- Basic

MS Outlook – Basic

Please apply directly online.

Desired Skills:

Property Management

Building management

