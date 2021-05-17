Business Analyst Team Lead

Our Client who is a Retail Giant based in the Brackenfell area, is looking for a Team Lead to head up their Team of Business Analysts.

Location: Cape Town

Minimum Qualification Required :

3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business

1-2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification

IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)- Desirable

Required Experience:

5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5 years Business Process Management

3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing

5 Years People Management

5 Years Quality Management

5 years Conflict Management

5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

Responsibilities :

People Training, Coaching, and Management

Manage and Build Internal Relationships

Change Management

Quality Assurance

Administrative Management

Apply now for more information on this great venture!!

Desired Skills:

business analysis

resource allocation

aris

change management

training

OFKD

CFS

Pharma

Retail

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

To-be process

As-is process

System implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

