Business Analyst Team Lead

Our Client who is a Retail Giant based in the Brackenfell area, is looking for a Team Lead to head up their Team of Business Analysts.
Location: Cape Town
Minimum Qualification Required :
- 3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business
- 1-2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification
- IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)- Desirable
Required Experience:
- 5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
- 5 years Business Process Management
- 3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing
- 5 Years People Management
- 5 Years Quality Management
- 5 years Conflict Management
- 5 Years Coaching & Mentoring
Responsibilities :
- People Training, Coaching, and Management
- Manage and Build Internal Relationships
- Change Management
- Quality Assurance
- Administrative Management
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- resource allocation
- aris
- change management
- training
- OFKD
- CFS
- Pharma
- Retail
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- To-be process
- As-is process
- System implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree