Business Analyst Team Lead

May 17, 2021

Our Client who is a Retail Giant based in the Brackenfell area, is looking for a Team Lead to head up their Team of Business Analysts.

Location: Cape Town

Minimum Qualification Required :

  • 3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business
  • 1-2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification
  • IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)- Desirable

Required Experience:

  • 5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
  • 5 years Business Process Management
  • 3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing
  • 5 Years People Management
  • 5 Years Quality Management
  • 5 years Conflict Management
  • 5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

Responsibilities :

  • People Training, Coaching, and Management
  • Manage and Build Internal Relationships
  • Change Management
  • Quality Assurance
  • Administrative Management

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • resource allocation
  • aris
  • change management
  • training
  • OFKD
  • CFS
  • Pharma
  • Retail
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • To-be process
  • As-is process
  • System implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

