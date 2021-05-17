Seeking strong Business Development / Sales Consultant with proven success in the Technology industry to start soonest.
Position will suit a commission driven, young and ambitious individual.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric certificate
- Driver’s license and car
- 5-8years experience within external sales in the IT industry
Desired Skills:
- Sales
About The Employer:
Well established IT solutions company that offers a friendly and positive work environment. Huge financial growth for successful individual who is commission hungry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Petrol claims