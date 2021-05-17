Business Implementation Specialist â€“ EE â€“ Cape Town (Degree essential) at The Focus Group

You will be part of a team dedicated to providing exceptional service to our Retail members. You will work across multiple departments/teams (Client Experience and Sales team).

The purpose is to facilitate the end to end onboarding of new members into the Company environment to ensure an optimal client experience. This process will also include the smooth processing of assets from other Financial Institutions as well as delivering other admin related activities associated with the take-on process.

Requirements:

Degree essential +

Min 3 years working experience in the Financial Services Industry.

Knowledgeable in terms of Pre and Post Retirement Fund Administration

