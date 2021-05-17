Business Intelligence Developer

Purpose of the job:
To take ownership for the development of the warehouse including SQL procedures, ETL jobs and their operating environment and processes.
High-Level Objectives:
-
To be responsible for the development and maintenance of ETL jobs and the ETL environment.
-
To be responsible for the development of SQL procedures, functions and views.
-
To be responsible for the development of MicroStrategy reports, HyperCards, Cubes, and dashboards.
-
To review data loaded into the data warehouse for accuracy.
- To conduct peer review and quality checks.
-
To recommend maintenance enhancements to data processes in order to improve accuracy of data warehouse data.
-
To enrich the data warehouse capabilities in line with the growth of the organisation and its information needs.
-
To develop/propose new ways to utilise/increase the volume of the data warehouse and information delivery capabilities of the Company.
-
To make recommendations to operational support for enhancements of systems to record and improve the accuracy of operational data.
-
To support data governance business intelligence processes including BCBS239.
- To resolve data quality problems: Identity, assess, fix, document, and communicate.
-
To provide quality assurance oversight of data flows and data stores, review quality of data, entry loads, transformations, extractions, mergers, or other production jobs.
-
To provide data quality advisory services to the organisation.
- Manage reporting metadata and data standardisation for end-to-end integration.
-
Ensure accuracy & integrity of data through analysis, coding, writing clear documentation & problem resolution.
-
Develop, test & implement ETL job logic.
- To assist in all areas of data warehouse functions when and where needed.
- Liaise with vendors for problem resolution when needed.
Qualifications, Experience, and Competencies required:
- Degree in Information Technology is essential.
- 3-5 Years’ experience working in a data warehouse design & development.
- 2 years working in a Financial industry/ Banking environment.
- 3-5 Years’ experience in IBM Data Stage or any ETL.
- 3-5 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy (Reporting, Data Exploration, and Dashboards).
Desired Skills:
- Analytical and Problem Solving Skills
- People Management skills
- Good communication skills
- Data warehouse design & development skills
- SQL Programming skills
- Data warehousing databases (SAP IQ
- Teradata
- Oracle
- SQL Server)
- IT development methodology (SDLC)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree