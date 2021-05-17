Business Intelligence Developer

Purpose of the job:

To take ownership for the development of the warehouse including SQL procedures, ETL jobs and their operating environment and processes.

High-Level Objectives:

To be responsible for the development and maintenance of ETL jobs and the ETL environment.

To be responsible for the development of SQL procedures, functions and views.

To be responsible for the development of MicroStrategy reports, HyperCards, Cubes, and dashboards.

To review data loaded into the data warehouse for accuracy.

To conduct peer review and quality checks.

To recommend maintenance enhancements to data processes in order to improve accuracy of data warehouse data.

To enrich the data warehouse capabilities in line with the growth of the organisation and its information needs.

To develop/propose new ways to utilise/increase the volume of the data warehouse and information delivery capabilities of the Company.

To make recommendations to operational support for enhancements of systems to record and improve the accuracy of operational data.

To support data governance business intelligence processes including BCBS239.

To resolve data quality problems: Identity, assess, fix, document, and communicate.

To provide quality assurance oversight of data flows and data stores, review quality of data, entry loads, transformations, extractions, mergers, or other production jobs.

To provide data quality advisory services to the organisation.

Manage reporting metadata and data standardisation for end-to-end integration.

Ensure accuracy & integrity of data through analysis, coding, writing clear documentation & problem resolution.

Develop, test & implement ETL job logic.

To assist in all areas of data warehouse functions when and where needed.

Liaise with vendors for problem resolution when needed.