Business Intelligence Developer

May 17, 2021

Purpose of the job:

To take ownership for the development of the warehouse including SQL procedures, ETL jobs and their operating environment and processes.

High-Level Objectives:

  • To be responsible for the development and maintenance of ETL jobs and the ETL environment.

  • To be responsible for the development of SQL procedures, functions and views.

  • To be responsible for the development of MicroStrategy reports, HyperCards, Cubes, and dashboards.

  • To review data loaded into the data warehouse for accuracy.

  • To conduct peer review and quality checks.

  • To recommend maintenance enhancements to data processes in order to improve accuracy of data warehouse data.

  • To enrich the data warehouse capabilities in line with the growth of the organisation and its information needs.

  • To develop/propose new ways to utilise/increase the volume of the data warehouse and information delivery capabilities of the Company.

  • To make recommendations to operational support for enhancements of systems to record and improve the accuracy of operational data.

  • To support data governance business intelligence processes including BCBS239.

  • To resolve data quality problems: Identity, assess, fix, document, and communicate.

  • To provide quality assurance oversight of data flows and data stores, review quality of data, entry loads, transformations, extractions, mergers, or other production jobs.

  • To provide data quality advisory services to the organisation.

  • Manage reporting metadata and data standardisation for end-to-end integration.

  • Ensure accuracy & integrity of data through analysis, coding, writing clear documentation & problem resolution.

  • Develop, test & implement ETL job logic.

  • To assist in all areas of data warehouse functions when and where needed.
  • Liaise with vendors for problem resolution when needed.

Qualifications, Experience, and Competencies required:

  • Degree in Information Technology is essential.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience working in a data warehouse design & development.
  • 2 years working in a Financial industry/ Banking environment.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in IBM Data Stage or any ETL.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy (Reporting, Data Exploration, and Dashboards).

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical and Problem Solving Skills
  • People Management skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Data warehouse design & development skills
  • SQL Programming skills
  • Data warehousing databases (SAP IQ
  • Teradata
  • Oracle
  • SQL Server)
  • IT development methodology (SDLC)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

