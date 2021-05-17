Business Intelligence Developer Analyst

Requirements:

Degree in Computing Science/Engineering, IT, Industrial Engineering or similar.

Knowledge of business intelligence tools, like Siemens XHQ (training will be provided by Siemens), Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc

Experience in IT projects, acting as technical leader, business analysis or software architect

5 Years relevant experience in Software Development

Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics

Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel data manipulation skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI or similar BI tools(advantageous

Experience on requirement gathering activities with customers and further translation of business requirements into technical requirements

Knowledge in industrial IT technologies (Advantageous): Data historian and PIMS e.g. OsiSoft PI, Aspen Tech

Working experience in the mining or other process industry (Advantageous)

Understanding of micro-service based software architecture and agile software development process (Advantageous)

KPAs:

Develop and refine technical specification of operation intelligence and management information systems, based on mapping of customer requirements and legacy system infrastructure

Build information models to support BI applications, considering multiple data sources e.g. PIMS, MES, LIMS, ERP, Control Systems (PLC/DCS), spreadsheets

Supervise system testing, homologation and deployment in customer environment

Design and supervise the development of dashboards, reports and data analytics features.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

