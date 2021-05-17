Business Process analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!Business Process Analyst 12 months initiallyJob description

Perform appropriate research to proactive identify improvement opportunities to the online capability of Woolworths

Gather and analyse business requirements. Build in-depth understanding of user requirements & gather functional and non-functional requirements

Model business requirements using mock-ups, wireframes and eventually prototyping approaches in an attempt to validate requirements

Develop customer journey maps to help business identify PAIN points and opportunities

Work closely with Product Owner to develop an aligned backlog of features that is enabling the WW Digital Strategy

Lead elicitation, documentation and validation of comprehensive user stories linked to the prioritised business requirements/features

Provide guidance in the prioritization of user stories and sizing thereof

Assist the delivery team in the deployment of features by contributing to testing, reprioritisation, training etc

Continuously use best/next practice to improve the ways of working of the specific agile team and broader group

Act as Proxy Product Owner when the situation arises

Minimum requirements

Relevant 3 year Information Technology/Business qualifications is highly recommended

Minimum of 5-10 years business analysis experience, across multiple disciplines/domains

Track record of being involved in delivery of large programmes and operations, preferably in the retail industry

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g.: process modelling tools, requirements elicitation methodologies, agile methodology based on Scrum Framework

Experience of working within a fast-paced environment, and of the BA role within agile frameworks

Proven experience of stakeholder relationship management and influencing skills, demonstrating success in facilitating collaboration, influencing, communicating and negotiating at all levels

Demonstrable expertise and experience of using agile project management software e.g. Jira; Confluence etc

Expertise and experience in process modelling, gap analysis and requirements engineering with the delivery of appropriate artefacts to progress development, achieve business objectives

Experience in producing low fidelity user/customer experience designs

Working knowledge of design thinking approaches is desirable

COMPETENCIES

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

