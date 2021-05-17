Business Project Manager at Qes

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Business Project Manager Duties and Responsibilities

Business project managers work in a variety of industries, performing many duties specific to the business where they work. However, the core job duties for business project managers are generally the same in every industry:

Create Project Plans

Business project managers design project plans, estimating how many staff members will be needed to complete projects and outlining the materials needed to bring proposed projects to completion.

Develop Long-Term Strategies

Business project managers look to the distant future to determine ways to increase company profitability, developing long-term business goals and strategies to grow the company.

Analyze Projects

Business project managers analyze project costs, schedules, consumer response, risk analysis, and other factors. They analyze business projects before, during, and after they are carried out.

Report to Upper Management

Business project managers create verbal and written reports for upper management and executives, briefing them on whether projects are meeting their schedules and deadlines. If projects are running behind, business project managers explain what went wrong and how the issue is being fixed.

Meet with Staff

Business project managers supervise staff progress on implementing projects, meeting with staff members to advise them on how to best stay within their timeline and budget goals for individual projects.

Business Project Manager Skills and Qualifications

Critical thinkers, business project managers are leaders who can look at both the big picture and the small details. Businesses look for business project managers who have the following key skills needed to perform the core tasks associated with this job:

Communication – to create detailed reports and plans

Problem-solving – to keep projects on track and meet project goals

Leadership – to supervise and brief staff on how to carry out projects

Organization – to manage multiple projects at once

Computer skills – many companies use digital systems and software to create documents

Customer service – to know what customers need and find ways to provide it for them through focused project solutions

Business Project Manager Education and Training

A majority of employers look for business project managers with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, business administration, project management, or a field of study directly linked to the job industry for which they are applying. Many employers also seek candidates who have past work experience in a management or business field.

Business project managers go through an on-the-job-orientation program after being hired. This program provides business project managers with extra supervision for one to two weeks while they learn more about the company’s products, services, and business goals.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Business

Agile

Project Management Governance

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position