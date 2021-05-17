Call Centre Operator (PTA North) – Ref 20744

Duties

Drivers will lock calls for any breakdowns or mechanical problems on the truck or trailer with the call centre.

The Call Centre Operator will be responsible to arrange the appropriate truck dealership to repair the truck or to do the maintenance work.

In the event of a breakdown on a trailer the Call Centre Operator will arrange for an approved service provider to do the repairs.

The Call Centre Operator will provide regular feedback to the respective fleet controller on the status of repairs.

The call Centre Operator will be responsible to direct drivers where to fill with diesel at approved diesel filling stations when the driers call/sms in to seek approval.

Capture the fleet number, Litres, date and time and kilometres on the DATATIM system.

Capturing of loads on DATATIM and journey management.

Capture the client from, client to, departure time, load mass and departing kilometres of each truck loading at a client.

Capture the arrival time at the client for offloading and entering against the open load the offloading kilometres, time and load mass.

Monitor all trucks and ensure they continue to drive on the designated route.

Requirements

The call centre will operate 24/7 on a three shift basis. Each shift will be 8 hours. The hours per shift will be 06h00 to 14h00, 14h00 to 22h00 and 22h00 to 06h00.

Matric

Fluent in Afrikaans and English.

1 – 2 years call centre experience.

Own or reliable transport.

Computer Literate.

Package & Remuneration

R10 000 – R12 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience

