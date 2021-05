Close Protection Officer

Seeking fit, healthy, strong candidate for this role.

Firearm competency essential.

Experience not necessary, but an advantage.

Candidate must be “the best of the best”

Outgoing, professional and neat is a huge bonus

Full duties will be given to potential candidates.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

