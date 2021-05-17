CONSTRUCTION MANAGMENT GRADUATE TRAINEES 12 MONTHS FTC

GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: R10 000.00 PER MONTH

DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS:

MUST have Diploma or Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.

Your skills, knowledge and understanding of BOQ’s is required for this trainee programme.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor

The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions:

1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,

1 in uMkhanyakude,

1 Ethekwini and iLembe,

1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,

1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and

1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba.

Desired Skills:

ability to produce BOQ’s

visit and scope the work to be undertaken

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

