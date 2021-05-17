CONSTRUCTION MANAGMENT GRADUATE TRAINEES 12 MONTHS FTC

GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
LOCATION: DURBAN
SALARY: R10 000.00 PER MONTH
DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS:
- MUST have Diploma or Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
- Your skills, knowledge and understanding of BOQ’s is required for this trainee programme.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor
- The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions:
- 1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,
- 1 in uMkhanyakude,
- 1 Ethekwini and iLembe,
- 1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,
- 1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and
- 1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba.
