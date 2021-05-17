Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position at Headhunters

May 17, 2021

Our client, based in Addo, is seeking to employ an experienced Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position. Awesome career opportunity – based in Addo, Eastern Cape.

Supervisor Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Oversee and ensure that all safety rules are being followed at all sites
  • Produce work schedules in accordance with the availability of employees, contractors and labor and monitor the site attendance
  • Coordinate daily tasks according to priorities and plans, adjusting as necessary due to weather, supply delivery, and personnel
  • Ability to delegate responsibilities and individual projects to the team and contractors
  • Recruit, hire, mentor and manage employees and contractors
  • Provide for adequate resources and staffing to meet safety needs, regulations, best practices, laws and project schedule
  • Emphasis on the safe use of tools, machinery, and equipment
  • Develop and oversee quality standards
  • Monitor and manage project materials
  • Resolve conflicts or miscommunication that may happen
  • Report project status to project engineer regularly
  • Ensure that a project is adequately staffed

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Certification/Diploma in a trade (Mason, carpenter, plumber or similar building trade)
  • 10+ years experience as a construction foreman
  • Extensive knowledge of construction best practices, equipment maintenance, construction methods, and OHS guidelines
  • Understanding of use of construction tools and equipment
  • Ability to read drawings, plans, and convey this information to others
  • Excellent organizational and leadership skills
  • Ability to communicate and report effectively
  • Aptitude in math and strong problem-solving abilities
  • Good physical condition and stamina
  • Attention to detail
  • Fluency in English and Afrikaans
  • Code 8 (B) drivers license with own transport
  • The successful candidate must be willing to work overtime when required.

