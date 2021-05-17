Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position at Headhunters

Our client, based in Addo, is seeking to employ an experienced Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position. Awesome career opportunity – based in Addo, Eastern Cape.

Supervisor Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee and ensure that all safety rules are being followed at all sites

Produce work schedules in accordance with the availability of employees, contractors and labor and monitor the site attendance

Coordinate daily tasks according to priorities and plans, adjusting as necessary due to weather, supply delivery, and personnel

Ability to delegate responsibilities and individual projects to the team and contractors

Recruit, hire, mentor and manage employees and contractors

Provide for adequate resources and staffing to meet safety needs, regulations, best practices, laws and project schedule

Emphasis on the safe use of tools, machinery, and equipment

Develop and oversee quality standards

Monitor and manage project materials

Resolve conflicts or miscommunication that may happen

Report project status to project engineer regularly

Ensure that a project is adequately staffed

Qualifications and Experience:

Certification/Diploma in a trade (Mason, carpenter, plumber or similar building trade)

10+ years experience as a construction foreman

Extensive knowledge of construction best practices, equipment maintenance, construction methods, and OHS guidelines

Understanding of use of construction tools and equipment

Ability to read drawings, plans, and convey this information to others

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Ability to communicate and report effectively

Aptitude in math and strong problem-solving abilities

Good physical condition and stamina

Attention to detail

Fluency in English and Afrikaans

Code 8 (B) drivers license with own transport

The successful candidate must be willing to work overtime when required.

