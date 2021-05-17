Country Manager at Unitedprint

We currently employ over 300 people in 32 countries* worldwide. As one of Europe’s leading online printers with our flagship stores [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] our growth continues to be dispro-portionately high. Therefore, we are looking for the following employee (f/m/d) to join us as soon as possible for a home office position based in South Africa on a full-time basis:

Country Manager for South Africa (f/m/d)

As Country Manager for South Africa (f/m/d) based in South Africa (home office) you actively sell all products, services and features of UNITEDPRINT in South Africa. You are also responsible for the development and expansion of sales activities and the active acquisition of new customers. Subse-quently you continuously maintain contact with existing customers, expand their sales potential and provide them Customer Service if needed. Participation in business and acquisition events, such as trade fairs, workshops, etc. is just as much a part of your duties as the active search for suitable pro-duction partners. You will be responsible for the continuous development of our range of products, services and features on our website, as well as for the permanent good market knowledge, based on continuous price and offer comparisons with the competition.

Your profile:

Work experience in the field external sales in a manufacturing company

Experience in the print or media industry is very advantageous

Demonstrably achieved sales targets in a dynamic field

Ability to communicate and network with target groups at different management levels

Good understanding of e-commerce processes and digital products

Initiative and flexible personality with hands on mentality

Native English language skills in speaking and writing

Good German language skills in speaking and writing are an advantage

Willingness to travel and driving licence (class B)

What we offer:

A financially very stable and profitable privately owned company with experienced international board and team members. A home office-based work and therefore high flexibility in daily organization to support the family life and professional work. Also, a company car for private use. Furthermore, you can not only work out physically in our in-house health area in the gym, but also find the perfect bal-ance to your daily work routine with the personal support of our health consultant and in fitness cours-es. In the quiet Relax-Area hammocks with a view of a colorful aquarium invite you to relax. The Play-Area will inspire you with pinball, table football or action-packed console games.

Did we arouse your interest?

Please send your detailed application, stating your salary expectations and the earliest possible start-ing date.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Print

Media

Sales Targets

