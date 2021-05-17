CSD controller

Logistics company in JHB looking for a young and vibrant CSD controller.

Requirements:

Communicating to existing clients on a daily base to secure new shipments/Deliveries.

Sales Reporting on daily base to management.

Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are action in accordance with company policies.

Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are keep informed at all times of progress and delays.

Closing off files/deliveries.

Desired Skills:

Must have experience with exports and imports.

Experience with Navis and the port.

pastel evolution

Must have experience with containers.

Must be able to work long hours and under pressure.

Must be able to work in a team.

Experience in this field is critical.

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not hear back within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

