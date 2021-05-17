CSD controller

May 17, 2021

Logistics company in JHB looking for a young and vibrant CSD controller.

Requirements:

  • Communicating to existing clients on a daily base to secure new shipments/Deliveries.
  • Sales Reporting on daily base to management.
  • Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are action in accordance with company policies.
  • Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are keep informed at all times of progress and delays.
  • Closing off files/deliveries.

Desired Skills:

  • Must have experience with exports and imports.
  • Experience with Navis and the port.
  • pastel evolution
  • Must have experience with containers.
  • Must be able to work long hours and under pressure.
  • Must be able to work in a team.
  • Experience in this field is critical.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not hear back within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

