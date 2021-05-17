Logistics company in JHB looking for a young and vibrant CSD controller.
Requirements:
- Communicating to existing clients on a daily base to secure new shipments/Deliveries.
- Sales Reporting on daily base to management.
- Daily Planning of Shipments/Deliveries, ensuring planning are action in accordance with company policies.
- Follow up on daily deliveries ensuring clients are keep informed at all times of progress and delays.
- Closing off files/deliveries.
Desired Skills:
- Must have experience with exports and imports.
- Experience with Navis and the port.
- pastel evolution
- Must have experience with containers.
- Must be able to work long hours and under pressure.
- Must be able to work in a team.
- Experience in this field is critical.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Market Related / Should you not hear back within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.